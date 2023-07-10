Armenian dance workshops return to MDI Jul 10, 2023 Jul 10, 2023 Updated 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Entertainment Carolyn Rapkievian will teach an Armenian dance workshop at the YWCA in Bar Harbor on July 16. PHOTO COURTESY OF CAROLYN RAPKIEVIAN Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BAR HARBOR — Carolyn Rapkievian will teach an Armenian dance workshop from 7:30-8:30 p.m. Sunday July 16, at the YWCA of Mount Desert Island.The workshop of line and circle dances promises to be fun for beginners and experienced dancers and will feature live music with David Rapkievian playing oud and Zach Taibi playing dumbek.Rapkievian began teaching in Bar Harbor in 2019 but workshops were suspended during the pandemic.“I’ve been leading dances on Zoom but it’s wonderful to be offering in-person classes again,” she said.This particular workshop will be in celebration of “Vartavar,” the Armenian festival of water and rejuvenation celebrated each July.No reservations are required for this workshop, which costs $5 at the door.For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/ArevDance. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Bar Harbor Ywca Of Mount Desert Island Dance Workshop Armenian Dance Recommended for you Popular How MDI businesses have weathered a month of rain Town gets painted pink for annual Flamingo Festival Mount Desert principal transfers to Cranberry Isles Island police log for week of July 6 Strout no longer employed by SWHPD Local Events Digital Edition Mount Desert Islander To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! This week in the MDIslander Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Check out our Special Features