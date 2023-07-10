Entertainment

Carolyn Rapkievian

Carolyn Rapkievian will teach an Armenian dance workshop at the YWCA in Bar Harbor on July 16.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF CAROLYN RAPKIEVIAN

BAR HARBOR — Carolyn Rapkievian will teach an Armenian dance workshop from 7:30-8:30 p.m. Sunday July 16, at the YWCA of Mount Desert Island.

The workshop of line and circle dances promises to be fun for beginners and experienced dancers and will feature live music with David Rapkievian playing oud and Zach Taibi playing dumbek.