Entertainment

40 Hayseeders
IMAGE COURTESY OF EARL BRECHLIN

BAR HARBOR — After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the 127th Annual Hayseed Ball, the longest-running event of its kind still being held in Downeast Maine, is slated for Friday, March 3, at the Atlantic Oceanside Hotel on Eden Street in Bar Harbor. The dance is fully organized and funded by “The 40 Hayseeders,” a group that formed in 1894.

At that time, area residents were not invited to the fancy parties, dinners and dances held all summer long by wealthy “cottagers.” Many towns and villages held “spoof” events during the winter months. Only year-rounders were invited.

