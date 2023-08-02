FRENCHBORO — The 60th annual Frenchboro Lobster Dinner is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 5, at the historic Frenchboro Congregational Church chapel, which was built in 1890 and overlooks Lunt Harbor.
This year’s festival will include music by singer-songwriter Jim Gallant, homemade pies, live music, raffles and the “All the Road We Got” road race.
In addition to the festival, visitors can walk miles of well-maintained and well-marked scenic ocean trails, visit the one-room schoolhouse and tour the Frenchboro Historical Society Museum and Gift Shop.
Lobsters and chicken salad meals will be served beginning at 11 a.m. Lobster dinners start at $30 and include homemade cole slaw, pie, butter and a drink.
The fishing village of Frenchboro, located on Long Island in Blue Hill Bay, was settled in the early 1800s and remains one of only a few year-round Maine island communities and one of the most remote. The island is located about 8 miles from Mount Desert Island and can only be reached by boat.
For the festival, the Maine State Ferry Service will make a special passengers-only ferry run that leaves Bass Harbor at 9 a.m. and then departs Frenchboro for the return trip at 3 p.m.
Ferry tickets must be purchased on the day of the event (no advance tickets are available) and a round-trip ticket will cost $10. Seniors may purchase tickets for $5, while military veterans and children younger than 5 may ride for free.
More information about the festival is available online at www.frenchborodinner.info and on The Annual Frenchboro Lobster Dinner Facebook page.