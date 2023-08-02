Entertainment

FRENCHBORO — The 60th annual Frenchboro Lobster Dinner is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 5, at the historic Frenchboro Congregational Church chapel, which was built in 1890 and overlooks Lunt Harbor.

This year’s festival will include music by singer-songwriter Jim Gallant, homemade pies, live music, raffles and the “All the Road We Got” road race.