ACT Stack Clarence Darrrow

Acadia Repertory Theatre’s Kenneth Stack as Clarence Darrow in performances past and present.

 PHOTOS COURTESY OF ACT

MOUNT DESERT — Writing in the Bangor Daily News in October 1978, underneath a headline that read “Stack shines as Clarence Darrow,” Robert H. Newell opined, “Acadia Rep’s own Kenneth Stack opened in David Rintel’s one-man play ‘Clarence Darrow’ in Memorial Hall Wednesday night.

“It was an intrepid move for one so young, but be it said immediately that Stack has come to grips capably with this play about one of America’s most celebrated trial lawyers … Kenneth Stack is by far the most resourceful and interesting young actor of the company. Doing this show was an audacious step. But he has carried the night.”