MOUNT DESERT — Writing in the Bangor Daily News in October 1978, underneath a headline that read “Stack shines as Clarence Darrow,” Robert H. Newell opined, “Acadia Rep’s own Kenneth Stack opened in David Rintel’s one-man play ‘Clarence Darrow’ in Memorial Hall Wednesday night.
“It was an intrepid move for one so young, but be it said immediately that Stack has come to grips capably with this play about one of America’s most celebrated trial lawyers … Kenneth Stack is by far the most resourceful and interesting young actor of the company. Doing this show was an audacious step. But he has carried the night.”
A lot can happen in 45 years. Stack went on to become the first artistic director of Penobscot Theatre and ran the Acadia Repertory Theatre until 2006, in addition to working at every theater in a 50-mile radius – and some beyond. He married, started a family, raised two kids to adulthood and recently retired as director of the Entertainment Production degree program at Husson University in Bangor.
And now, for the occasion of the Acadia Rep’s 50th season, Stack has returned to the role of Darrow.
The play, based on the book “Clarence Darrow for the Defense” by Irving Stone, follows the famous crusading lawyer as he navigates a tumultuous period in American legal history. Arguing cases involving violent labor strikes, racial violence, the Leopold and Loeb case and the Scopes Monkey Trial, Darrow was determined to free the innocent and, when that wasn’t possible, at least ensure that neither the innocent nor the guilty received the death penalty.
“All life is worth saving,” he says soberly, “and mercy is the highest attribute of man.”
A compelling piece about a towering 20th century historical figure, “Clarence Darrow” is still deeply, and in some ways sadly, relevant to current times.
From the original 1978 production through a remount at Penobscot in 1987, and onto the present production, Stack said, “I’ve had it memorized this whole time!”
“Clarence Darrow” runs at the Masonic Hall in Somesville Tuesday through Saturday evenings at 8 p.m., with Sunday matinees at 2 p.m., through July 9.
