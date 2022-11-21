ELLSWORTH — Ready, set, sparkle. A local child, to be chosen by drawing, will flip the switch on the City Hall Christmas tree lights Saturday night as the grand finale to a lighting party.
A week later, downtown will shine even brighter when the newly reimagined 42nd annual Christmas parade steps off at 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. The new time (late afternoon instead of morning) is so that the event can be a light parade similar to those hosted in Bucksport, Bangor and many other communities. There’s also a new route, starting and finishing at Knowlton Park. Participating floats and vehicles will be decked out in lights, and walkers are encouraged to wear light-up necklaces and headwear for both fun and safety reasons.
“I love Christmas, it’s my thing,” says parade organizer Kimberly Fitch, who last year took over the reins from longtime organizer Thelma Beal. “I thought it might be fun to try something different. That doesn’t mean it’s going to stay that way.”
She said the city might alternate between a daytime and an evening parade from year to year, but that’s to be determined.
This year’s parade theme is “Christmas at the movies,” but the guests of honor are more comfortable on the seas than the silver screen. Hancock County lobstermen – any and all who would like to participate – have been selected as the grand marshals to lead the parade. They are invited to decorate/light up their trucks or boats and help usher in the spirit of the season in downtown Ellsworth.
Lineup is at 3 p.m. and the route will start at Knowlton Park, go down State Street, turn onto School Street, continue onto Main Street and back onto State Street to finish where it started. Fitch said the new route will ensure no one is crossing High Street.
Close to 30 groups had registered as of Monday morning, and the goal is to reach or surpass last year’s number of 55. There will be absolutely no candy throwing, but marchers may hand out candy. For more information or to register, email ellsworthchristmasparade@gmail.com.
The event will be livestreamed on the city’s YouTube and public access channels. WDEA’s Chris Popper and Gretchen Wilson, executive director of the Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce, will serve as announcers.
While that fun awaits next weekend, the city will kick off the season this weekend with a tree lighting party Saturday afternoon from 3-5.
The Franklin Street parklet and a corridor leading to the City Hall Christmas tree will be blocked off to traffic so the area can become holiday central. There will be a s’mores station, propane fire pits, a photo booth, hot cocoa, cookies, a children’s book giveaway, a station to write letters to Santa and carolers from The Grand. Fitch said there will be a drawing to select a child to light the Christmas tree at 5 p.m.
“It’s trying to slowly reinvent the family festival that used to happen downtown,” she explained.
The event also will be livestreamed for those who cannot attend in person.
Other light displays are planned in the Ellsworth area. Among them are the following:
Beth C. Wright Festival of Lights
The Beth C. Wright Cancer Resource Center is hosting its third annual Festival of Lights throughout the month of December.
The center’s gardens and woods will glow with multi-color twinkling lights.
Visitors can warm their hands by the fire, enjoy a cup of hot chocolate, homemade cookies and joyful conversation.
This year, the festival will be held from 4:30-7 p.m. on Dec. 9, 10, 16, 17, 22, 23, 30 and 31.
For more information, call (207) 664-0339.
Woodlawn drive-through light display
Woodlawn Museum’s sweeping gravel driveway will sparkle with colorful lights and light installations will grace the lawn and illuminate the Black family’s stately brick mansion from 4-9 p.m. daily starting Friday, Nov. 25, and on view through December.
The public is encouraged to make a donation at the exit gate. Proceeds benefit upkeep of the grounds.
Terwilliger Family Light Show
The Terwilliger Family Light Show at 21 Alexis Road in Ellsworth will take place from 4-9 p.m. Friday-Sunday until Christmas. Tune to 88.1 FM to hear the music to which the lights are synchronized.
Acadia Holiday Light Show
Timberland Acres in Trenton is hosting a Christmas drive-through light show starting Nov. 25. Tickets are $12 for adults, $6 for children and available at www.holidaylightshow.com/acadia.
Shows are 5-10 p.m. on select dates through Dec. 31.
Visitors are welcomed to bundle up in their car, pack a favorite snack or beverage, and tune their radio to enjoy the synced light performance as they travel the half-mile route.