Lifestyle

Ellsworth Christmas Tree Lighting 2021

A crowd gathers around the steps of Ellsworth City Hall for the 2021 Christmas tree lighting.

 ISLANDER FILE PHOTO

ELLSWORTH — Ready, set, sparkle. A local child, to be chosen by drawing, will flip the switch on the City Hall Christmas tree lights Saturday night as the grand finale to a lighting party.

A week later, downtown will shine even brighter when the newly reimagined 42nd annual Christmas parade steps off at 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. The new time (late afternoon instead of morning) is so that the event can be a light parade similar to those hosted in Bucksport, Bangor and many other communities. There’s also a new route, starting and finishing at Knowlton Park. Participating floats and vehicles will be decked out in lights, and walkers are encouraged to wear light-up necklaces and headwear for both fun and safety reasons.