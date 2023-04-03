Lifestyle

Julietta Singh

 PHOTO COURTESY OF COA

BAR HARBOR — Decolonial scholar and nonfiction writer Julietta Singh will deliver the keynote address at College of the Atlantic’s 50th commencement ceremony on June 10.

Singh is the Stephanie Bennett-Smith Professor of Women, Gender and Sexuality Studies at the University of Richmond and the author of several books, including “The Breaks,” a long letter to her young daughter about race, inheritance and queer mothering at the end of the world. It was hailed as a best book of the year by the New York Public Library, Book Riot and Seminary Co-op Bookstores.