BAR HARBOR — Decolonial scholar and nonfiction writer Julietta Singh will deliver the keynote address at College of the Atlantic’s 50th commencement ceremony on June 10.
Singh is the Stephanie Bennett-Smith Professor of Women, Gender and Sexuality Studies at the University of Richmond and the author of several books, including “The Breaks,” a long letter to her young daughter about race, inheritance and queer mothering at the end of the world. It was hailed as a best book of the year by the New York Public Library, Book Riot and Seminary Co-op Bookstores.
“Our graduating seniors pick the commencement speaker and they’ve chosen someone with the intellect, creativity and insight that will inspire and challenge us all on that fantastic day in June,” said COA President Darron Collins. “I’m honored that Dr. Singh will join us and become a part of the larger COA community.”
Singh will receive an honorary Master of Philosophy degree in human ecology during the ceremony. Also receiving an honorary degree will be Native American Passamaquoddy historian, author, teacher, filmmaker, lecturer, storyteller and community leader Donald Soctomah.
Singh’s academic work is rooted in decolonial feminist ideas. She is the recipient of an American Council for Learned Societies fellowship and has been a visiting fellow at Columbia University’s Institute for the Study of Sexuality and Gender, Arizona State University’s Center for Imagination in the Borderlands, and Princeton University’s Humanities Center. Her work has been published in journals such as South Atlantic Quarterly, Women & Performance, Social Text, Cultural Critique and Studies in Gender and Sexuality.
Singh’s first academic book, “Unthinking Mastery: Dehumanism and Decolonial Entanglements,” has emerged as a theoretical touchstone for global scholars and artists grappling with the politics of mastery that drive professional, political and personal pursuits.
Her second book, “No Archive Will Restore You” turns theory into creative praxis through an experimental meditation on the body as a plural and porous archive. It was a finalist for a Lambda Literary Award and a CLMP Firecracker Award. She is currently at work on “Museum of Forgotten Returns,” an experimental documentary collaboration with Chase Joynt about radical matriarchs, interracial alliances and anticolonial histories across 140 years, told through the portal of a single house.
Soctomah works with both the U.S. and Canadian governments on the protection of culturally significant sites, artifacts and knowledge, and serves as the tribal historic preservation officer for the Passamaquoddy tribal communities in Maine and New Brunswick.
Soctomah has served eight years in the Maine Legislature as the Passamaquoddy Tribal representative, passing legislation that has helped the Tribes in economic and cultural ways. He served 10 years in the Passamaquoddy Forestry Department as a silviculturist on 130,000 acres of Maine forestland and was recently appointed by President Joseph Biden to serve on the Roosevelt Campobello International Park Commission.
Soctomah has written several books about Passamaquoddy history and has co-authored three award-winning children’s books.