BAR HARBOR — Bryan and Abby Dow are sailing away.
“We’re looking for crystal blue waters,” the couple said.
The local couple sold their house, vehicles and business in 2022 for life aboard a yacht, specifically a 46-foot Beneteau Oceanis 461 named the Viking Spirit II, with a homeport of Washington, N.C.
The Dows may be familiar to you. Bryan Dow operated a landscaping business on Mount Desert Island for years before selling it to sail away with Abby, who had been employed by the Hancock County District Attorney’s Office. Bryan had also been an Ellsworth police officer in the early 2000s.
The spark to reimagine how they were living their lives was lit with a month-long trip to Honduras in December of 2020.
“We spent a month there,” Abby said. “That was kind of a catalyst for us.”
The Honduran people don’t have many material possessions, but it didn’t seem to matter. “They’re happy,” Abby said. “They’re productive.”
The couple returned to Maine but weren’t the same. They described the trip as a wakeup call that they weren’t happy and needed to do something else.
Bryan said his business kept growing. In the spring of 2022, he had the realization, “‘I can either work myself into a heart attack or sell it.’”
So, they sold the business and paired down 95 percent of their belongings.
“I think the key is, for starters, to not have anything to maintain,” said Bryan. “All the stuff they’ve told you from birth you need.”
“We gave away a lot of stuff,” Abby said, in getting ready to leave. “We just ended up giving it away. We really subscribed to a more minimalist lifestyle.”
“We discovered our things were a burden to us,” Abby said. “Time is our most precious currency. You’re not promised tomorrow or next week or next year or five years to get that retirement that you banked. So we said, ‘You know, let’s do it. Now. If we have to go back to work, that’s OK.’”
The couple began their adventure initially on a 35-foot Erickson, which they’d bought in 2020 and fixed up. But, they realized the boat was too small to live on full time so they bought the Beneteau.
Ready to share what they’re learning, the couple have growing social media accounts. Links are on their website, sailingvikingspirit.com.
One of their most popular TikTok videos has about 900,000 views. “It’s crazy what they watch,” said Bryan. “It’s me cleaning the speed wheel. It’s pulling a plug out of the boat and then cleaning it and putting it back in.”
It was a genuine experience being captured on video because the Dows weren’t sure what to expect when Bryan pulled the plug out – whether water might be bursting up like a fire hydrant, or a small gurgle. Watch it to find out.
The videos, which are also on YouTube and Facebook, include repair shots and cleaning clips, but also ones of Abby cooking dinner in the galley.
The Ellsworth High School graduates also share magical moments. One sunny day, a pod of spotted dolphins, caught on video, swam alongside the Beneteau for 90 minutes while the couple was sailing offshore.
And then there’s a clip of a butterfly, flying alongside the boat before pausing briefly and inadvertently teasing the couple’s cat, Nemo, who is seen clad in a safety leash.
Abby plans to take sailing lessons this summer while they prepare for their next big adventure. Meanwhile, Bryan is going to do some work in the boatyard and may take sailing lessons as well.
“I’ve got a pretty extensive history in boats,” Bryan said. Dow spent seven years in the U.S. Coast Guard after high school and then earned his captain’s license right after.
Come fall, the couple plan to head to the Bahamas for a while. On board will be Nemo, a willing participant in all adventures, whether by land or by sea. When the couple drove to Maine from North Carolina in June for Abby’s son’s graduation, the cat rode shotgun.
Abby’s favorite part of her new life is being self-reliant and independent. “Pushing the boundaries of what you think you can do,” she said.
“When you’re out there, it’s all you,” said Abby. “You can call the Coast Guard or another boat, but you’re really relying on your own resources.”
The best part, Bryan said, is “waking up every morning to a shorefront.”
“We have learned it’s not all sunsets and Mai Tais,” Bryan said. “It’s a challenging life.”
The weather is an equal partner in sea life.
“You’re always checking the weather,” Bryan said. “Whether you’re sailing or anchored.”
There are little things that come up, such as getting to the grocery store.
“You don’t even think about going to the store on land,” Bryan said. “You jump in your car and go to the store.”
The closest store to a marina might be 2 miles away, which is not a bad walk, but then you must walk back with four bags of groceries, Bryan said. Or the weather doesn’t cooperate with being on foot. One grocery trip brought torrential rain once the couple were ready to head back to the boat. “We had to take shelter for like 45 minutes,” he said.
Do they have any safety concerns going offshore on their own? Not so much.
“There’s such a large group of cruisers that go,” Bryan said. There’s also the practice of “buddy boating,” finding out who else will be making the same journey at the same time to touch base with.
The Bahamian islands are 60 miles from Florida, so they’ll spend some time in the Keys and then cross over.
They are considering hiring a crew member.
“When you’re offshore, someone has to stay up,” Abby explained.
“I think the key to our longevity is going to be having given ourselves more room with a bigger boat because I can see us doing this for an extended period of time,” Bryan said. “Even if we decided that we didn’t want to really sail far anymore, you really can just live aboard, there are lots of people who do that in Washington. They’re just living on their boat. If you compare it to rent or owning a house, it is much more cost effective.”
“We planned a lot for this dream,” Abby said. “It seemed really big and far off. If you set a goal, keep going.
“Realize that there’s a different way of life out there and you don’t have to keep chasing things that aren’t making you happy.”