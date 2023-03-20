Lifestyle

Ken Olson

Ken Olson

 PHOTO COURTESY OF JUDITH HIESTER

ORONO — Conservationist and author Ken Olson has donated his professional papers to Fogler Library at the University of Maine, complementing materials the library holds relating to the environment, resource conservation and policy in Maine and elsewhere.

Olson is a 1968 graduate of the university, where he was a Senior Skull and captained the varsity soccer team. He holds a master’s degree from Yale and was a faculty lecturer there and at Wesleyan University. In 1995, College of the Atlantic awarded him an honorary degree.