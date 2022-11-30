BAR HARBOR — Bar Harbor Congregational Church has organized the community Thanksgiving basket program annually for more than 25 years. Starting in October, church members Debby Hammond, Kay Rand and Cristy Benson contacted other churches and organizations for food donations and the divvying of responsibilities.
The food started to come in around Nov. 17. Mount Desert Elementary School, Tremont Consolidated School and Conners Emerson School all held food drives in order to contribute to the cause. MDES brought 1,147 items and Tremont 800. CES’s contributions came later in the day, with the school’s custodians helping transport the truckloads of food.
Students from CES also decorated boxes that featured sequined turkeys with gemstone eyes, Snoopy, fall leaves and other festive designs.
According to event organizers, it is always concerning not knowing how much food will come and wondering if there will be enough. This year, “there was a tremendous bounty,” said Benson.
By Nov. 19, with the help of area Girl Scouts and families from the church, the food was sorted and counted. After church on Sunday, parishioners stayed and packed boxes with items like gravy, stuffing, cranberry sauce, canned vegetables, fresh carrots and potatoes, some sort of desert options and meat.
“Hannaford has been an incredible partner over the years, since we don't have the cold storage. People came to get their food basket from the Bar Harbor Congregational Church and then could go to Hannaford to pick up their meat,” said Benson.
Volunteers delivered food to folks who couldn’t come in person and the leftover food was taken to food pantries.
According to Benson, the efforts provided Thanksgiving baskets for almost 200 families.
Contributors for everything from art to boxes included Kids’ Corner, Conners Emerson School, Acadia Corp., Seaside UCC Church, Galyn’s Restaurant, Bar Harbor UCC, Somesville UCC, Saint Saviour’s, Church of Our Father, Slice of Eden, Open Table MDI, Tremont Consolidated School, Mount Desert Elementary School, Hannaford, Girls Scouts and the MDI community.