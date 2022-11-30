Lifestyle

BH Congregational Church Thanksgiving basket 2022

The annual Bar Harbor Congregational Church community Thanksgiving basket program fed over 200 families this year.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF CRISTY BENSON

BAR HARBOR — Bar Harbor Congregational Church has organized the community Thanksgiving basket program annually for more than 25 years. Starting in October, church members Debby Hammond, Kay Rand and Cristy Benson contacted other churches and organizations for food donations and the divvying of responsibilities.

The food started to come in around Nov. 17. Mount Desert Elementary School, Tremont Consolidated School and Conners Emerson School all held food drives in order to contribute to the cause. MDES brought 1,147 items and Tremont 800. CES’s contributions came later in the day, with the school’s custodians helping transport the truckloads of food.