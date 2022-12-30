SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Island Readers & Writers (IRW) and Jesup Memorial Library will co-host a five-part program for homeschooling families through a combination of virtual and in-person meetings. The program starts Jan. 17.
Titled “The Story of this Place,” this interdisciplinary program draws inspiration from “The Traveling Camera: Lewis Hine and the Fight to End Child Labor,” by Alexandra S.D. Hinrichs, and explores local and American history. Hinrichs is a children’s book author and middle school librarian who lives in Bangor.
“The Traveling Camera” is a nonfiction picture book written in verse that follows the work of American photographer Lewis Hines (1874–1940) as he travels and photographs child laborers during the early 20th century. Depictions of child laborers in the book include New York City newsies, mill workers in Massachusetts cotton mills and sardine cutters at the Seacoast Canning Company in Eastport.
Participants will use writing and art to extend learning from the book, including a writing workshop with Hinrichs, a visual thinking strategies discussion with IRW Director of School Programs Alison Johnson, and a photography workshop with local photographer Katherine Emery.
The program will culminate with a gathering at the Jesup in Bar Harbor for discussion and sharing of final projects.
This program series is recommended for homeschooling families with children ages 5-15. There is no cost to attend the program, but space is limited and registration is required. For a full program schedule and to register, go online to www.islandreadersandwriters.org/upcoming-events.