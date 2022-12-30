Lifestyle

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Island Readers & Writers (IRW) and Jesup Memorial Library will co-host a five-part program for homeschooling families through a combination of virtual and in-person meetings. The program starts Jan. 17.

Titled “The Story of this Place,” this interdisciplinary program draws inspiration from “The Traveling Camera: Lewis Hine and the Fight to End Child Labor,” by Alexandra S.D. Hinrichs, and explores local and American history. Hinrichs is a children’s book author and middle school librarian who lives in Bangor.