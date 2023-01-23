BAR HARBOR — College of the Atlantic’s 11th annual 24-Hour Challenge is set to take place on Tuesday, Feb. 7, and will feature a bonfire, social media livestreams and campus visits from alumni. COA aims to raise $100,000 on that day to unlock a $100,000 matching gift contributed by a group of COA alumni, trustees and friends.
“The support of our local community has always been essential to COA’s success,” says COA Dean of Advancement Shawn Keeley. “As an intentionally small learning community of 350 students, every single gift truly makes a difference. We really hope everyone who values the college will consider being a part of this day.”
All contributions to the 24-Hour Challenge benefit the College of the Atlantic Annual Fund, which supports scholarships, financial aid, field-based coursework and upgrades to campus facilities. In 2022, a total of 630 donors helped raise a total of nearly $200,000. Keeley said he hopes to get even more people to support the challenge this year.
More than 80 percent of COA students receive some form of financial aid. The school offers merit scholarships as well as need-based aid, with the goal of making COA affordable for all students, regardless of income. COA is consistently ranked among the top schools in the nation for financial aid.