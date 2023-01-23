Lifestyle

College of the Atlantic

College of the Atlantic in Bar Harbor.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF COA

BAR HARBOR — College of the Atlantic’s 11th annual 24-Hour Challenge is set to take place on Tuesday, Feb. 7, and will feature a bonfire, social media livestreams and campus visits from alumni. COA aims to raise $100,000 on that day to unlock a $100,000 matching gift contributed by a group of COA alumni, trustees and friends.

“The support of our local community has always been essential to COA’s success,” says COA Dean of Advancement Shawn Keeley. “As an intentionally small learning community of 350 students, every single gift truly makes a difference. We really hope everyone who values the college will consider being a part of this day.”

