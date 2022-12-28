SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Nature-based tourism destinations, like so many throughout Maine, face unique challenges resulting from the impacts of climate change. Climate and weather determine the timing, length and quality of tourism seasons, as well as the risks associated with recreational activities.
How can Mount Desert Island’s tourism industry adapt to the impacts of climate change? Find out at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan.10 at the Southwest Harbor Public Library when researchers Lydia Horne, Alyssa Soucy and community partner A Climate To Thrive’s Executive Director Johannah Blackman talk about work being done to prepare for these changes. The event is co-hosted by Northeast Harbor Library and Jesup Memorial Library.
In a series of workshops, Horne, Soucy and colleagues from University of Maine and tourism partners on MDI discussed pressing climate change challenges and possible solutions to improve the tourism destination for residents and visitors.
“MDI tourism professionals are very aware of climate change impacts to their businesses and the resources they manage. A participatory approach allows researchers to center that expertise and experience to help develop locally relevant solutions that consider existing resources, including existing partnerships and ongoing adaptation and mitigation projects,” said Horne, lead author of the study, who completed the research as a doctoral candidate at the University of Maine.
The researchers found engaging tourism providers was an effective way to identify climate change impacts and potential adaptations for MDI. Similar approaches may benefit other natural resource dependent tourism destinations in Maine and beyond.
“Our research demonstrated the importance of collaboration and dialogue to create relevant solutions for communities dealing with the impacts of climate change. The passion in the workshop room was clear as everyone sought to work together towards joint solutions,” Soucy said.
“These findings highlight the value of bringing people with many different backgrounds and investments together to discuss the emerging impacts that climate change is having on many facets of a nature-based tourism community; they can bolster community resilience by providing a springboard for focusing in on climate change actions that are relevant and obtainable,” says Asha DiMatteo-LePape, co-author of the study, who conducted the research for her master’s degree in forest resources.