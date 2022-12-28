Lifestyle

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Nature-based tourism destinations, like so many throughout Maine, face unique challenges resulting from the impacts of climate change. Climate and weather determine the timing, length and quality of tourism seasons, as well as the risks associated with recreational activities.

How can Mount Desert Island’s tourism industry adapt to the impacts of climate change? Find out at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan.10 at the Southwest Harbor Public Library when researchers Lydia Horne, Alyssa Soucy and community partner A Climate To Thrive’s Executive Director Johannah Blackman talk about work being done to prepare for these changes. The event is co-hosted by Northeast Harbor Library and Jesup Memorial Library.