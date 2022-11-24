BAR HARBOR — “A story as a conduit for learning and for empathy and for understanding is so powerful. And when you’re creating a novel, there’s so much, especially for kids and young adults, so much responsibility that goes into that,” said author Carrie Jones, while sitting in a busy Bar Harbor coffee shop.
Originally from Bedford, N.H., Jones moved to Bar Harbor in 2011. She is The New York Times bestselling author of the Need series, and the award-winning Time Stoppers series, the Flying series, Alisa Thea series and the Dude Goodfeather series. Her stand-alone titles include “Girl, Hero,” “Tips on Having a Gay (ex) Boyfriend” and “Love (and Other Uses for Duct Tape)” as well as two nonfiction picture books and a novella named “Faith.” She is also the coauthor, with Steve Wedel, of “After Obsession” and “Summer Howl.” Most recently, she has published a series of murder mystery books that take place right here in Bar Harbor – the Bar Harbor Rose series.
Along with writing novels, Jones is writing coach, a teacher at the Writing Barn out of Austin, Texas, a podcaster, a novel editor and the author of “The Bar Harbor Story,” which she says is “an alternative news and features site that focuses on the people, places and events of Bar Harbor, Acadia National Park and Mount Desert Island.” Jones says she started “The Bar Harbor Story” as a way to write while staying engaged in the community.
“I really like learning about new things,” she said. “And I like the way that news makes you see both sides. Real news makes you see both sides of every issue.”
Once a reporter for the Ellsworth Weekly, the author takes journalism seriously and enjoys exploring new ways to get news to community members. She takes inspiration from her father, who never had the chance to finish school and had trouble reading but who learned stories from listening and interacting with people.
Jones herself had trouble at school as a young child because she refrained from speaking after other kids in school called her voice “weird.” She knew she would become a writer after her second-grade teacher praised a haiku she wrote for class. “And that’s when I realized that writing kind of enables you, if you’re shy, to have a voice,” she said. Today, Jones is still pushing herself out of her comfort zone. “I’m still totally uptight about my voice. And so I figured that if we started doing podcasts, it would kind of immerse me into having to evolve.”
Altogether, she has five podcasts co-hosted with her husband – “Dogs are Better Than People,” “Write Better Now,” “Loving the Strange,” “Carrie Does Poems” and “Dude, No!” In all forms, reporting in the real world, podcasting writing tips and paranormal happenings, editing for other novelists and writing her own fantastic tales, Jones seeks to explore new worlds and tell new stories.
Many of Jones’ books star quirky heroes tasked with saving the world or solving eerie paranormal mysteries. An author primarily for children and young adults, Jones says she thinks her “brain still kind of lives back there” as she writes about human-sized pixies, trolls and were-people.
“Most of the time when I write it is because I can’t figure something out,” she said, referencing her first book, “Tips on Having a Gay (ex) Boyfriend,” which was a product of her trying to understand a nonsensical hate crime. “I couldn’t get my head around it and so I started to kind of try and write through it.” Soon, Jones had written a whole book and it became apparent that in working things out for herself, she could help kids, too.
While the author may not have a favorite book she has written, she said “the most important book I have done is ‘Dear Bully’ because it helped people.” Jones edited “Dear Bully,” a collection of heartbreaking and empowering stories about bullying from 70 authors, in partnership with Megan Kelley Hall. “And that’s why I think you have to be so cognizant and responsible when you’re writing for kids and young adults,” said Jones, “because you are hopefully giving them something to hang on to you when things get a little drama or a little extra.”
Jones wrote the Time Stoppers series for her daughter, Emily. “She, you know, wanted a book about her and one of her friends and she wasn’t seeing that anywhere. And so, I wrote that book for her.” Writing worlds that children and young adults can enter and explore is important to Jones because “it gives them a place to escape and realize that they’re not alone.”
Many of Jones’ stories have traces of her own life in them as well, including locations she loves, like the coast of Maine and Ireland. “It’s important for you to see yourself in story,” Jones said, “and every time you get a story like that…you get a tiny bit of hope.”
For more information on this Bar Harbor author, a little bit of hope or inspiration, visit www.carriejonesbooks.blog or head over to Sherman’s Maine Coast Book Shop to purchase one of her titles.
Piper Curtin covers municipal government in Southwest Harbor and arts for Mount Desert Island. She recently moved to Southwest Harbor after graduating from St. Lawrence University. Piper welcomes tips and story ideas.