BAR HARBOR — “A story as a conduit for learning and for empathy and for understanding is so powerful. And when you’re creating a novel, there’s so much, especially for kids and young adults, so much responsibility that goes into that,” said author Carrie Jones, while sitting in a busy Bar Harbor coffee shop.

Originally from Bedford, N.H., Jones moved to Bar Harbor in 2011. She is The New York Times bestselling author of the Need series, and the award-winning Time Stoppers series, the Flying series, Alisa Thea series and the Dude Goodfeather series. Her stand-alone titles include “Girl, Hero,” “Tips on Having a Gay (ex) Boyfriend” and “Love (and Other Uses for Duct Tape)” as well as two nonfiction picture books and a novella named “Faith.” She is also the coauthor, with Steve Wedel, of “After Obsession” and “Summer Howl.” Most recently, she has published a series of murder mystery books that take place right here in Bar Harbor – the Bar Harbor Rose series.

Reporter

Piper Curtin covers municipal government in Southwest Harbor and arts for Mount Desert Island. She recently moved to Southwest Harbor after graduating from St. Lawrence University. Piper welcomes tips and story ideas.

