TREMONT — The Breakfast with Santa event will be returning to the Tremont Consolidated School for this holiday season. The school’s Parent Teacher Organization is sponsoring the breakfast, which will be held on Saturday, Dec. 10.
“It's going to be on Dec. 10 from 8-10 a.m., and it's going to be right at the Tremont school in the gym,” said Ashley McCaslin, Tremont PTO member and organizer of this year’s breakfast.
This will be the first time that the PTO is hosting the event since a two-year hiatus was taken due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“When COVID happened, we had to switch to a parade,” said McCaslin. “So for the past two years we had a float.”
Since the PTO is hosting the event in coordination with the Tremont French program, the breakfast will have a fun French theme.
“It's being sponsored by the Tremont School PTO in partnership with the French program, so it's going to be crepes, sausage and yogurt,” said McCaslin.
Food for the breakfast has been donated to the PTO and is being cooked by volunteers from the Tremont French program. There will also be some tasty treats up for grabs.
“The people in the French program are making the crepes,” McCaslin said. “There's going to be a variety of baked goods that have been donated.”
In addition to food, there will also be crafts and activities in the gym for the kids to do while they are there.
“There will be three or four different children’s crafts, and there will be a place where people can write letters to Santa,” McCaslin said.
Santa himself will be there, of course, to take pictures with all of the kids, and will even have presents for everyone who attends.
“Santa will give each kid a book,” said McCaslin. “There's a variety of books for a variety of ages and interests, and kids can pick one from under the tree.”
Parents are welcome to take their own photos of their children with Santa, but the event will also have a photographer who will be taking photos throughout the breakfast. Photos will be posted to the PTO’s Facebook page where parents can access them after the event.
The per-person charge will be $3 for children and $5 for adults, and proceeds will go towards the cost of setting up and decorating the event.
“We have had community members who have donated everything,” said McCaslin. “The money is just going to pay back the cost of the crafts and the decorations.”
Reporter Malachy Flynn covers news on the Schoodic beat, which includes the towns of Eastbrook, Franklin, Hancock, Sorrento, Sullivan, Trenton, Waltham, and Winter Harbor. He also reports on the town of Tremont on Mount Desert Island. He welcomes tips and suggestions about stories in the area.