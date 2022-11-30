Lifestyle

TREMONT — The Breakfast with Santa event will be returning to the Tremont Consolidated School for this holiday season. The school’s Parent Teacher Organization is sponsoring the breakfast, which will be held on Saturday, Dec. 10.

“It's going to be on Dec. 10 from 8-10 a.m., and it's going to be right at the Tremont school in the gym,” said Ashley McCaslin, Tremont PTO member and organizer of this year’s breakfast.

Tags

Reporter Malachy Flynn covers news on the Schoodic beat, which includes the towns of Eastbrook, Franklin, Hancock, Sorrento, Sullivan, Trenton, Waltham, and Winter Harbor. He also reports on the town of Tremont on Mount Desert Island. He welcomes tips and suggestions about stories in the area.

Recommended for you