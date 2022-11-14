Lifestyle

MOUNT DESERT — Mount Desert Island Historical Society, in partnership with Jesup Memorial Library, is hosting its next book club meeting at 6 p.m. Dec. 6 on Zoom, where Francis Marion Crawford’s “Love in Idleness” will be discussed.

This month’s book selection is by a prolific writer who moved with ease through the highest social circles and who visited Bar Harbor frequently during the Gilded Age. It’s a novella that was written in 1894 and set in Bar Harbor. Crawford also wrote a non- fiction guide to Bar Harbor that same year.