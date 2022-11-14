MOUNT DESERT — Mount Desert Island Historical Society, in partnership with Jesup Memorial Library, is hosting its next book club meeting at 6 p.m. Dec. 6 on Zoom, where Francis Marion Crawford’s “Love in Idleness” will be discussed.
This month’s book selection is by a prolific writer who moved with ease through the highest social circles and who visited Bar Harbor frequently during the Gilded Age. It’s a novella that was written in 1894 and set in Bar Harbor. Crawford also wrote a non- fiction guide to Bar Harbor that same year.
The online book club gathers to discuss books by MDI authors or with local settings, using literature as an entry point to learn more about regional history. Since the club’s inception early this year, over 50 people have signed up and every meeting brings 15-20 people together on Zoom to share their love of reading and learning more about the island.
Jenna Jandreau of the Historical Society begins every meeting with a presentation on the author and the setting. After the “world” of the novel has taken form in a historical context, the group opens up to discussion. People from Texas and Massachusetts and Virginia chime in with their thoughts and questions, along with MDI residents from villages east and west.
Reprinted editions of “Love in Idleness” are available online through Amazon and other retailers; epub editions are available for free. The Historical Society also has embedded a free online version of the book on its Book Club’s webpage.