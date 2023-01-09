SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Artist Rebekah Raye is surrounded by nature in her Maine home, and it inspires the work she does every day. Raye is kicking off the Wendell Gilley Museum’s 2023 People-Nature-Art series with an in-person event at the Gilley on Tuesday, Jan. 17 that includes a 5:30 p.m. reception, 7 p.m. presentation about the interplay of nature and art in her work, and a book signing.
Raye is an artist known for her bird and animal paintings and sculpture, which are derived from her affinity with the natural world around her studio in East Blue Hill. She also illustrates children’s books and has written two of her own, “The Very Best Bed” and “Bear-ly There.” Her paintings and sculpture are in galleries throughout Maine.
“It doesn’t seem to matter where I am,” Raye said, “the sight of an animal, near or far, calls my attention. They are consistently in my dreams and daily thoughts. It is a celebration of their lives with us that I wish to interpret and share. I am compelled to paint them, sculpt them and love them.”
“The Gilley Museum aims to bring people closer to nature through art – those are our guiding words,” says Sean Charette, the museum’s director. “It’s hard to think of anyone who epitomizes that better than Rebekah Raye. We are thrilled to have her launch the 2023 series, and so pleased that she will be with us in person.”
The People-Nature-Art series brings artists, writers, carvers and creative types of all kinds to the Gilley to explore how nature and art interact in their work, and how their art impacts their own approach nature. All 12 programs in this year’s series are being sponsored by Bar Harbor Bank & Trust.
“At Bar Harbor Bank & Trust, we take great pride in partnering with area nonprofits doing important work to keep the community engaged. Wendell Gilley Museum is a wonderful example of this. We are excited to support this special artist series and look forward to the positive impact throughout the region,” says BHBT Senior Vice President Regional Marking Manager Lisa Parsons.