Lifestyle

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Artist Rebekah Raye is surrounded by nature in her Maine home, and it inspires the work she does every day. Raye is kicking off the Wendell Gilley Museum’s 2023 People-Nature-Art series with an in-person event at the Gilley on Tuesday, Jan. 17 that includes a 5:30 p.m. reception, 7 p.m. presentation about the interplay of nature and art in her work, and a book signing.

Raye is an artist known for her bird and animal paintings and sculpture, which are derived from her affinity with the natural world around her studio in East Blue Hill. She also illustrates children’s books and has written two of her own, “The Very Best Bed” and “Bear-ly There.” Her paintings and sculpture are in galleries throughout Maine.