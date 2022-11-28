BAR HARBOR — The first Christians likely sang their clandestine hymns in secret for fear of being thrown to the lions by intolerant Roman emperors. But who could have guessed that two millennia later, choir and chorus singing would once again become a dangerous activity?
But that is what happened the winter of 2020, when the deadly COVID-19 pandemic rolled over the planet. This time it wasn’t the music and inhospitable emperors that were life-threatening, but the very air the singers breathed.
For all but the foolhardy, choir and chorus performances came to a stop as folks hunkered down in their homes with their masks and sanitizers hoping to avoid catching and/or spreading the virus. Eventually, because let’s face it, singers gotta sing, online concerts began to spring up all over the internet as ingenious music directors figured out how they could get dozens, sometimes hundreds of people to sing their parts alone in their homes into their computers, and then blend all the voices together on Zoom and other such digital platforms.
It was a wonderful temporary solution to a terrible problem, but it simply wasn’t the same as hearing all those beautiful voices making a joyful noise together in our big halls, schools and churches.
Blue Hill builder Mike Hewes is among the Bagaduce Chorale’s dozens of singers who will perform “A Festive Christmas!” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16 at St. Saviour’s Episcopal Church in Bar Harbor and at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17 at the First Congregational Church of Blue Hill. The program will feature traditional and contemporary seasonal music – spanning the 15th and 21st centuries – including composers Molly Ijames, Craig Courtney, Karl Jenkins and Fred Waring. Founded by Mary Cheyney Gould in 1974, the Chorale’s members hail from all corners of Hancock County and beyond.
“I participated in the first Zoom we did,” said Hewes, who has sung with the Chorale for more than 40 years. “It just wasn’t my thing. Singing should be a community activity.”
“Yes, it felt more like a learning experience in technology than choral singing,” agreed tenor Gerry Freeman, who has been performing with Bagaduce since 1999. “So, to be back singing together, and singing such an uplifting program, is great.”
Although Bagaduce did return last summer with an abridged and fully masked concert, it didn’t quite do the trick for either the muffled singers or their small and distanced audience.
“Having to distance in rehearsal, along with the masks, made it hard for us to hear each other,” said Hewes. Along with the challenging music, he says it’s the chance to stand shoulder to shoulder with other music lovers and discover together the power of song. That has brought him back close to a half century.
Which is why Hewes, Freeman and their fellow singers were delighted to be back rehearsing live with director Bronwyn Kortge for this year’s traditional holiday concert and to once again stand shoulder to shoulder and, they hope, unmasked, when they perform their traditional blend of secular and sacred music.
Another 40-plus-year Bagaduce singer, Sue Loomis, agreed that it is wonderful to once again be a part of such a big, beautiful sound.
“Of course, being presented with new and challenging music to sing is important, and good for the brain, I believe,” Loomis said, “but it’s also the camaraderie, the friendships we have formed over the years, that makes this so special and something we have missed, terribly, these past few years. This is, and has always been, a wonderful group of people who enjoy singing good music together. Really, it’s lovely to be back.”
Another thrilling return to “normal” Kortge mentions, is that, once again, they will be accompanied by a small orchestra, with the extra-added attraction of a four-hand piano. She will direct while Colin Graebert will provide accompaniment. The other musicians will include Richard Hsu, Megan Howell, Steve Whitkin, Lauren Fields and Beau Lisy.
These happily reunited Chorale members all sing the praises of their director, who picked up the Bagaduce baton after Cheyney Gould retired. They say Kortge brings a different but equally thrilling musicality and dynamic to the table.
Hewes says “her attention to detail and nuance” is remarkable.
Kortge also has brought talented singers to the Bagaduce fold. Some followed her from Mount Desert Island, where she has been active in the music scene at the high school and in the community at large for a couple of decades. Her island ties factored in the decision to bring Bagaduce to St. Saviour’s.
Freeman says the beautiful old Tudor-style church’s ambiance, with its excellent acoustics and handsome stained-glass windows depicting the life of Christ, is especially well-suited for their holiday concert. The setting is reminiscent of Victorian England where many favorite Christmas traditions come from.
Kortge, herself, is cautiously optimistic about the two concerts at the two churches being a true return to prepandemic norms.
“I guess the uncertainty has been the hardest thing to deal with,” the director said. “But yes, we are back in our rehearsal space; we are feeling like a real chorus again and we just hope our audiences will feel as wonderful about returning too.”
Kortge says being able to perform in person again, and enhance the holiday season, is huge. She notes, though, it’s also a financial imperative since the Chorale relies on ticket sales for most of its funding. For the past three years, that funding has all but evaporated.
For many Hancock County residents, attending the Bagaduce Chorale’s holiday concert has been a ritual for decades. The director says the hope is newcomers and others will follow suit and made it a Christmas tradition in their households.
Tickets cost $20 per person and go on sale online Dec. 1. For more information and to reserve seats, go to www.bagaducechorale.org.