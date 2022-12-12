Bagaduce Chorale performs Christmas concert Dec. 17 Dec 12, 2022 Dec 12, 2022 Updated 12 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lifestyle Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BLUE HILL — The Bagaduce Chorale will perform “A Festive Christmas!” at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at the First Congregational Church of Blue Hill.The program will feature traditional and contemporary seasonal music – spanning the 15th and 21st centuries – including composers Molly Ijames, Craig Courtney, Karl Jenkins and Fred Waring.Founded by Mary Cheyney Gould in 1974, the Chorale’s members hail from all corners of Hancock County and beyond.Tickets are $20 per person. To reserve seats, go to www.bagaducechorale.org. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Bagaduce Chorale Blue Hill Concert Christmas Concert Popular Bar Harbor Lobster Pound to reopen Town to create ethics code for committees High school sports facilities need major improvements Fire department goes shopping to make holidays brighter for community families MDI basketball teams prepare for season opener after gritty preseason Local Events Digital Edition Mount Desert Islander To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! This week in the MDIslander Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists