BAR HARBOR — Crow Suncloud, also known as Tom Newman, was born in 1955 and grew up in Southwest Harbor, where his deeply rooted love of Mount Desert Island and his mixed heritage of Passamaquoddy and Scotch continues to inform his spirit and his writing. Crow will be at Jesup Memorial Library at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 27, to give a poetry reading called “Surrender to Sacred.”
Crow says his poetry is a representation of personal experiences that have transformed over time from estrangement and suffering to alignment with redemptive gifts of sobriety, self-forgiveness and wellness. His contemplative poetry is characterized by references to the natural world, spiritual principles and respect for the arts as vehicles for clarity and healing.
Crow lives in Albion and is working on a collection of poems called “Inner Woods,” which includes work spanning four decades. In 2003, he published a chapbook called “Going Through Winter,” and in 2010 released a CD called “Poems on the Edge of Time.” Crow contributes vocals, spoken word and indigenous percussion for the Maine-based indie-folk duo Timbered Lake.
Crow has read his poetry at venues that include The Abbe Museum in Bar Harbor, The Geraldine Dodge Poetry Festival in New Jersey and The Common Basis Theatre in New York. In addition to hosting community poetry readings, Crow has produced public programs on the work of former poet laureate Stanley Kunitz and has collaborated to produce concerts celebrating the poetry and songs of Leonard Cohen.