Arts & Living

Crow Suncloud

Crow Suncloud

 PHOTO COURTESY OF SIMON BECKFORD

BAR HARBOR — Crow Suncloud, also known as Tom Newman, was born in 1955 and grew up in Southwest Harbor, where his deeply rooted love of Mount Desert Island and his mixed heritage of Passamaquoddy and Scotch continues to inform his spirit and his writing. Crow will be at Jesup Memorial Library at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 27, to give a poetry reading called “Surrender to Sacred.”

Crow says his poetry is a representation of personal experiences that have transformed over time from estrangement and suffering to alignment with redemptive gifts of sobriety, self-forgiveness and wellness. His contemplative poetry is characterized by references to the natural world, spiritual principles and respect for the arts as vehicles for clarity and healing.