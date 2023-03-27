PHILADELPHIA — A new exhibition at the University of Pennsylvania Libraries celebrates the life and legacy of the renowned artist, author and humanitarian Ashley Bryan (1923-2022) during his centenary year.
“Beautiful Blackbird: The Creative Spirit of Ashley Bryan,” on exhibit from April 6 to July 21, is free, open to the public and appropriate for all ages.
The exhibition explores Bryan’s century-long story, the story of a man seeking his place in a world that did not always welcome him, finding himself through observation and expression, and using his creative gifts to make sense of his life and to help others to do the same.
“Beautiful Blackbird will be the first exhibition to tell the story of Ashley Bryan’s life through the decades, tracing a path weaving back and forth through all the places where he lived and worked,” said curator Lynne Farrington, director of programs and senior curator in the Kislak Center for Special Collections, Rare Books and Manuscripts at the University of Pennsylvania Libraries.
The path is one that spans eras and continents. Bryan spent his childhood in New York City, served in a segregated Army unit in Europe during WWII, later returning to Germany as a Fulbright scholar. For the last 50 years of his life, he made his home on Little Cranberry Island.
All aspects of Bryan’s artistic life will be on display in this exhibition, Farrington said. Best known as a writer and illustrator of children’s books, Bryan was also a musician and poet, painter and printmaker, storyteller and performer, maker of puppets and sea-glass panels, and creator of drawings and collages.
Visitors will see Bryan’s paintings, illustrations, handmade puppets and other art, including some of his earliest work, in addition to items that inspired his artwork and books.
Bryan became a prolific author and illustrator of children’s books in the second half of his life and was celebrated as one of the pioneers who introduced characters of color into the genre.
“Beautiful Blackbird” will draw heavily from Bryan’s extensive and culturally rich archive, which contains hundreds of original works documenting his career. In 2019, The Ashley Bryan Center donated Bryan’s archive to the Kislak Center, and after nearly 19 months of processing, the archive is now available to the public.
“The Life and Legacy of Ashley Bryan: A Symposium” will open the exhibition April 6-7, beginning with a tour of the exhibition by Farrington. This will be followed by a welcome from Constantia Constantinou, H. Carton Rogers III Vice Provost and Director of Libraries, and a keynote presentation by Javaka Steptoe, the award-winning illustrator, artist and author.
The symposium will continue on Friday, April 7, with a range of speakers.
Visitor information
The exhibition is located in the Goldstein Gallery on the 6th floor of the Van Pelt-Dietrich Library Center at the University of Pennsylvania Libraries. Gallery hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays. Weekend visits may be arranged by prior appointment. Find more information to plan your visit at https://tinyurl.com/yc2ujdr6.