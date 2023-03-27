Arts & Living

Uplifting service celebrates Island artist Ashley Bryan

In his lifetime, Ashley Bryan authored and illustrated more than 70 books and won numerous awards for integrating African and Black American history and culture into American children’s literature.

PHILADELPHIA — A new exhibition at the University of Pennsylvania Libraries celebrates the life and legacy of the renowned artist, author and humanitarian Ashley Bryan (1923-2022) during his centenary year.

“Beautiful Blackbird: The Creative Spirit of Ashley Bryan,” on exhibit from April 6 to July 21, is free, open to the public and appropriate for all ages.