UNION — The Exhibition Hall at Union Fair is promoting its 8th annual quilt raffle and is looking for quilters to contribute quilt squares. The theme of this year’s quilt is “Maine’s Blueberry Fields: A Sampler Quilt.”
The style of the 12 1/2-inch square and the technique used is up to the quilter, but the blueberry field theme should be kept in mind. The quilter should also keep the design/pattern within the 12-inch square to allow for the quarter-inch seam allowance. Edges should not be hemmed.
Blocks will be incorporated into the quilt as space permits and quilters are asked not to use embellishments such as pins or buttons. The quilters should not put their name on the front of the block.
Each square will be numbered as they are placed in the quilt and will be voted upon by visitors to the fair, which takes place from July 26-30. The three squares with the most votes will receive a monetary prize and rosette.
The quilt itself will be on display at the Exhibit Hall during the fair and will be awarded to the lucky ticket holder at 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 30. Tickets will be $1 each or six for $5.
All squares should be completed and sent/delivered to Linda Billings, superintendent of the Exhibition Hall, Union Fair, P.O. Box 992, Jefferson, ME, 04348, by May 31 Call (207) 549-7207 or email llbilli@aol.com. with questions.