Arts & Living

Union Fair quilt web

(From left) 2022 Maine Wild Blueberry Crown Princess Abigeal Fish from Appleton and the 2022 Union Fair quilt raffle winner Penelope Olson from Union.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF UNION FAIR

UNION — The Exhibition Hall at Union Fair is promoting its 8th annual quilt raffle and is looking for quilters to contribute quilt squares. The theme of this year’s quilt is “Maine’s Blueberry Fields: A Sampler Quilt.”

The style of the 12 1/2-inch square and the technique used is up to the quilter, but the blueberry field theme should be kept in mind. The quilter should also keep the design/pattern within the 12-inch square to allow for the quarter-inch seam allowance. Edges should not be hemmed.

Tags

Recommended for you