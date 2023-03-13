Arts & Living

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Southwest Harbor Library was alive March 11 with the sound of music and friendly conversation during the public reception for the Women’s History Month art exhibit.

Artists whose work is featured in the show created their pieces around the National Women’s History Alliance 2023 theme, “Celebrating Women Who Tell Our Stories.” The artwork was submitted by 27 women and girls connected to Mount Desert Island. The youngest artist in the show is 5 years old and the oldest is in her 80s.

