Imogen Cornish, 5, poses with her piece, “Malala” at the Southwest Harbor Library. Imogen wrote in her artist’s statement, “Malala’s story is important for us to hear because she is standing up for what is right.”
“Two Women” by Leeann Rhoades. “We often see or hear our story in the story of others,” said Rhoades’ artist statement. “Perhaps you see yourself or parts of yourself in one or both of these women.”
SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Southwest Harbor Library was alive March 11 with the sound of music and friendly conversation during the public reception for the Women’s History Month art exhibit.
Artists whose work is featured in the show created their pieces around the National Women’s History Alliance 2023 theme, “Celebrating Women Who Tell Our Stories.” The artwork was submitted by 27 women and girls connected to Mount Desert Island. The youngest artist in the show is 5 years old and the oldest is in her 80s.
The exhibit showcases the ways in which women of all ages and walks of life celebrate the female storytellers in their lives. A wide variety of pieces are on display, including quilts, oil, watercolor and acrylic paintings, rug hooking, knitting, fabric applique, textile, collage and mixed media.
The show also features a piece from the library’s permanent collection – a stained-glass window created by Jennie Kline, who passed away in 2016.
This year marks the twentieth anniversary of a Women’s History Month exhibit at the library, and the sixteenth year of a community exhibit. Kate Pickup McMullin, the library’s communications and technology director, explained that each year has a different theme. Some themes she recalled were “Women of the Sea,” “No Idle Hands” and “Grandmothers.”
“This has all come together because of all of the incredible women in our community,” said McMullin, addressing the reception’s guests.
This was the first Women’s History Month in-person reception in three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Music was provided by The Common Good Band, a ukulele and string band based in Southwest Harbor.
The exhibit will be available for viewing during library hours until March 30.
