BAR HARBOR— Springtime on Mount Desert Island is a bird lover’s paradise. As the weather warms up and the snow melts away, the island comes alive with the songs and calls of hundreds of bird species.
One of a chickadee’s many calls sounds like “spring’s here, spring’s here” ringing out across the forest. Another of the chickadee’s calls sounds like, “chickadee-dee-dee.” The practice of finding specific words and sounds within a bird call is called a mnemonic and they help birders hear and remember different birds.
Rich MacDonald, a local naturalist and founder of the Bar Harbor-based Natural History Center, says a mnemonic is a useful tool to remember the calls of common birds, though one must keep in mind that each bird has multiple vocalizations that they use at different times. Some more examples of common mnemonics are “who cooks for you, who cooks for you all,” the call of the barred owl, the “witchity witchity” of the common yellow throat and the “ank ank” of the red-breasted nuthatch.
MacDonald hosts tours throughout the summer months as well as weekly springtime birding sessions throughout May. His birding walks introduce people with varying experience levels to the art and science of bird watching. MacDonald can be found looking for birds on the public trails at MDI High School, Babson Creek Preserve and the island’s grassy farmland.
MacDonald says the area around the high school is “known to be a birding hot spot.” Many different types of waterfowl, such as mallard ducks, wood ducks, mergansers and Canada geese, can be spotted in the wastewater ponds behind the school while birds like tree swallows, yellow-rumped warblers, phoebes, juncos and sparrows flit around the surrounding trees.
Plans to empty the wastewater ponds behind the school may affect bird populations in the area. “Part of the birds being here is because of insects, and part of the insects being here is due to the water,” MacDonald explained.
For now, two ponds remain full, and birdlife is thriving. Turkeys peek out of the forest’s edge, yellow-palm warblers hop along tree branches and the nesting platform nearby is host to a pair of osprey.
Birding at Babson Creek is different from birding in the forested area around the high school. The salt marshes there offer a unique habitat for water-loving birds such as greater yellowlegs and the Nelson’s sparrow, which nests in the grasses of the salt marsh.
Flocks of geese, gulls and ducks also frequent the preserve. MacDonald says that when looking at a flock of birds, “you’ve gotta look at everyone because you may turn up an oddball bird.”
The grasslands of MDI in places like the Stone Barn Farm Preserve offer yet another environment for bird watchers. Looking through binoculars at the edge of a field, one may find savannah sparrows, tree swallows, bobolinks and, in a rare case, meadowlarks.
Bobolinks, savannah sparrows and meadowlarks all nest on the ground within fields of tall grass. “We are definitely seeing bobolinks,” said MacDonald, “but not in the numbers we used to.” He explained that this is because most prairie landscapes throughout the U.S. have been turned into farmland or are frequently mowed for hay for livestock. Farmers both “want to be respectful of birds but need food for their animals,” said MacDonald.
Livestock barns can also offer refuge. Species like the barn swallow are known to flock in the rafters of old barnlike structures around the island.
As spring progresses, more and more birds will arrive on MDI to find mates and build nests. Others are just passing through on their way to breeding territory up north. No matter what habitat, or what birds are found there, a peaceful morning can be spent scanning the tree line for the feathered friends that create our natural springtime soundtrack.
To go on one of MacDonald’s birding tours, to create a custom tour or to participate in a bird-a-thon on May 25, go online to www.thenaturalhistorycenter.com.
