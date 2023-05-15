Arts & Living

BAR HARBOR— Springtime on Mount Desert Island is a bird lover’s paradise. As the weather warms up and the snow melts away, the island comes alive with the songs and calls of hundreds of bird species.

One of a chickadee’s many calls sounds like “spring’s here, spring’s here” ringing out across the forest. Another of the chickadee’s calls sounds like, “chickadee-dee-dee.” The practice of finding specific words and sounds within a bird call is called a mnemonic and they help birders hear and remember different birds.

