The Grand holds auditions for 'Charlotte's Web' Mar 6, 2023 Mar 6, 2023 Updated 11 hrs ago

ELLSWORTH — The Grand is holding auditions for "Charlotte's Web" at 6 p.m. Friday, March 24 and 10 a.m. Sunday, March 26 for actors ages 18 and older.Auditioners will read from the script. All roles are unpaid.Performance dates are June 1-4 and cast members must be able to commit to all performances.For more information, email Production Manager Kimberly Fitch at kfitch@grandonline.org before March 20.