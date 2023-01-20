BAR HARBOR — At the intersection of Norway Drive and the long, winding Crooked Road stands a farmhouse, an old carriage house and a large stone barn. With a red roof and trim and towering wooden doors, the barn, surrounded by rolling fields, cannot be missed. Owned by Maine Coast Heritage Trust (MCHT) and loved by many, Stone Barn Farm is home to 128 acres of wildlife, scenery and history.
Jennifer Fortier Ayrey, an Ellsworth native who now lives in Washington state, has fond childhood memories of visiting her grandparents, Harry and Cindy Owen, who once lived at the farm. She is now embarking on a journey to create a book, in honor of her grandparents, filled with tales of the property. Ayrey will spend this year documenting stories from friends, neighbors, visitors and passersby who have something to say about the barn, the fields or the people that tended them.
“My goal is to put together a book of historical facts, family stories, photos, art, maps and recipes,” Ayrey writes on her website, www.stonebarnfarmstories.com, “but I also want to incorporate your stories…whether your story is happy or sad, silly or serious, please consider submitting it here.”
Near the center of the island, close to the roadway and notable in size, the barn has long been a landmark. The fields, at times filled with hay and once filled with sunflowers, have always attracted walkers and wanderers, artists and even catalog photographers. “It’s not just about our family,” said Ayery. “This palace has been an amazing piece of the community for decades.”
Each building at the Stone Barn Farm has its own story. The farmhouse and carriage house were built sometime in the mid- to late-1800s by a man named Thomas Paine. In the early 1900s, the property was acquired by the Shea brothers, a pair of skilled masons, who built the stone barn to showcase their talents. The Owens purchased the property in 1963 for $17,000.
While living there, Harry worked as a teacher at Sumner High School and Cindy as a registered nurse. The couple grew vegetables and raised goats and chickens. In the ‘90s, Harry grew sunflowers and they, along with the picturesque barn, attracted many tourists and photographers.
“My grandparents always had a rule,” said Ayery. “People would knock on their door and say, ‘Can I take a picture of your barn?’ And they would say, ‘Take as many pictures as you want, here is our address, send us a copy of your best one.’ So, the inside of their house was plastered with photos of the barn at all different seasons and all different angles and paintings and postcards.”
Ayery even remembers the story of one German tourist who lost the address, so she wrote “to the Gentleman who grows beautiful sunflowers near the gray stone barn, Crooked Road, Bar Harbor, Maine” on her envelope and it was delivered, with no problem, to Harry’s doorstep.
To protect the family land from development, the Owens placed it under a conservation easement with MCHT in the early 2000s. They also applied for the house, barn and carriage shed to be placed on the National Register of Historic Places, a designation that was granted in 2001. Cindy died in 2018, and Harry moved to Birch Bay Retirement Village in Bar Harbor soon after. The land was sold to MCHT in 2019 to be opened as a preserve.
Today, visitors can walk the 2-mile trail system that weaves in and out of the forest and along Northeast Creek. In winter, the preserve is used for cross-country skiing and snowshoeing, and bird watching is welcomed year-round.
Ayrey now describes her relationship with the land as bittersweet. It is where she spent her weekends growing up and where she got married, and while it may not be in her family anymore, it will be protected and preserved under MCHT.
“My grandfather and I have always talked about making a book about the farm and all the stories,” said Ayrey. She is now ready to begin the process with a call for photographs, stories, art and letters about the Stone Barn Farm and those whose lives it has touched.
Piper Curtin covers municipal government in Southwest Harbor and arts for Mount Desert Island. She recently moved to Southwest Harbor after graduating from St. Lawrence University. Piper welcomes tips and story ideas.