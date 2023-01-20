Arts & Living

BAR HARBOR — At the intersection of Norway Drive and the long, winding Crooked Road stands a farmhouse, an old carriage house and a large stone barn. With a red roof and trim and towering wooden doors, the barn, surrounded by rolling fields, cannot be missed. Owned by Maine Coast Heritage Trust (MCHT) and loved by many, Stone Barn Farm is home to 128 acres of wildlife, scenery and history.

Jennifer Fortier Ayrey, an Ellsworth native who now lives in Washington state, has fond childhood memories of visiting her grandparents, Harry and Cindy Owen, who once lived at the farm. She is now embarking on a journey to create a book, in honor of her grandparents, filled with tales of the property. Ayrey will spend this year documenting stories from friends, neighbors, visitors and passersby who have something to say about the barn, the fields or the people that tended them.

