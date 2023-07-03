MOUNT DESERT — Area audiences are in luck. Some of the community’s favorite talents from the past are returning to familiar stages to entertain once again with some extraordinary performances.
At the Bangor Opera House, former Deck House player Janelle Robinson and her fellow cast members are wowing the crowds in the Penobscot Theatre production of the musical “Mary Poppins.” In Somesville, former Acadia Rep actor and director Ken Stack is reprising his tour de force one-man show, “Clarence Darrow,” which he first performed to rave reviews 45 years ago.
Stack was just a 25-year-old kid when he had the audacity to take on the role of the aging, iconic defense attorney who most famously defended John Scopes, a young Tennessee teacher, in the 1920s, who had challenged a state law against teaching the science of evolution.
Now, four and a half decades later, Stack has aged into this role, bringing to his performance a depth, honesty and complexity – along with many well-earned gray hairs – that his younger self could only make believe.
Like me, I imagine, most folks don’t know much more about Darrow than what we learned from the movie “Inherit the Wind” about the Scopes “Monkey Trial.” In that film, Darrow was portrayed by Spencer Tracy as a folksy, down-to-earth attorney who holds his own against the politically connected, popular firebrand William Jennings Bryant.
But as David W. Rintels’ play makes eloquently clear, there was much, much more to know and admire about Darrow. As Stack spun out his story to an enthralled audience last weekend, I am certain I was not the only one who wished we had more men and women of his character and conviction around today.
In addition to his pyric victory in the Scope’s trial, Darrow also defended socialist Eugene V. Debs, coal miners striking over appalling and dangerous work conditions and child labor, an accused assassin of the governor of Idaho, a Black family accused of murder for defending their home against a mob of white racists, and as an opponent of capital punishment, kept a group of anarchists and the child killers Leopold and Loeb from the noose.
The problem with a one-person show, however compelling the histories of the subjects, is it can get tiring for an audience to watch and listen to a single voice for an extended length of time without it feeling like a college lecture.
Stack avoids pedantry by thoroughly engaging us as a character, by the amazing courtroom stories he is relating and with the cleverly designed set (also Ken Stack) that manages to suggest a courtroom, with a jury box, judge’s bench and defendant’s table; a cluttered Chicago office and a parlor in Darrow’s home – all neatly fit onto the little Acadia Rep stage.
When Darrow addresses the jury, or the judge, or his wife, we can almost see them – the judge raising an eyebrow as Darrow quizzes Bryant about the veracity of biblical stories; the jury members shaking their heads in disbelief when asked if it’s plausible that a well-known public figure such as himself would be likely to bribe a jurist on a street corner in broad daylight; his first wife Jesse burying her head in her hands when he asks for his freedom.
Alternately cajoling, persuading, haranguing or reflective, Stack brings as much depth and texture to this play as it would have if those empty seats were actually populated by those long-ago judges and jurors, angry mobs, disgruntled laborers, bombers and psychopathic killers.
In his defense of John Scopes, Darrow cautioned the jury about the slippery slope of censoring thoughts and speech – how it could lead to book banning and imprisoning people for their ideas and alternative philosophies. A warning that seems painfully relevant today.
As we watch over and over today’s politicians sacrifice their principles and personal integrity in their desperate attempts to hang on to power or curry the favor of the powerful, it is painfully clear that we could use a few more people like Darrow these days. Ones willing to risk all to defend downtrodden people and unpopular ideas.
The direction by the late George Vafiadis holds up well after all these years, and Andrew Mayer’s lighting and sound design are also excellent, helping define the physical and internal places and spaces Stack is taking us.
“Clarence Darrow” continues through July 9 with evening performance at 8 p.m. and a Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. Order tickets online at https://acadiarep.com or by calling (207) 244-7260 on Tuesdays through Sundays between noon and 5 p.m.