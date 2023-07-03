Arts & Living

Ken Stack at Acadia Rep

Kenneth Stack brings crusading attorney Clarence Darrow to life in a one-man show at the Acadia Rep in Somesville.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF ACADIA REP

MOUNT DESERT — Area audiences are in luck. Some of the community’s favorite talents from the past are returning to familiar stages to entertain once again with some extraordinary performances.

At the Bangor Opera House, former Deck House player Janelle Robinson and her fellow cast members are wowing the crowds in the Penobscot Theatre production of the musical “Mary Poppins.” In Somesville, former Acadia Rep actor and director Ken Stack is reprising his tour de force one-man show, “Clarence Darrow,” which he first performed to rave reviews 45 years ago.