Arts & Living

NWHA log
LOGO COURTESY OF NWHA

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — For its March exhibit, the Southwest Harbor Public Library invites people of all ages from the Mount Desert Island community to share pieces inspired by the National Women’s History Alliance 2023 theme “Celebrating Women Who Tell Our Stories.”

Library staff encourage participants to use any media to create a work for the exhibit that exemplifies the theme. One does not need to be an “artist” to participate. Suggested exhibit pieces include collage, jewelry, literature, musical compositions, needle work, painting, photography, poetry, quilting, rug hooking, sculpture, sewing and weaving. Group projects such as quilts or shared stitchery pieces will also be accepted.