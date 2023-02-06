SOUTHWEST HARBOR — For its March exhibit, the Southwest Harbor Public Library invites people of all ages from the Mount Desert Island community to share pieces inspired by the National Women’s History Alliance 2023 theme “Celebrating Women Who Tell Our Stories.”
Library staff encourage participants to use any media to create a work for the exhibit that exemplifies the theme. One does not need to be an “artist” to participate. Suggested exhibit pieces include collage, jewelry, literature, musical compositions, needle work, painting, photography, poetry, quilting, rug hooking, sculpture, sewing and weaving. Group projects such as quilts or shared stitchery pieces will also be accepted.
Register online at www.swhplibrary.org/womens-history-month. Online registration is preferred, but for help, stop by the library to register in person. Call ahead to set up an appointment at (207) 244-7065. The registration deadline is Saturday, Feb. 25.
Library staff also ask for exhibit items to be delivered, ready for display, between Friday, Feb. 24 and Tuesday, Feb. 28 by noon. Instructions on how to prepare an item for the exhibit will be sent after registration. If an item is not ready to exhibit when it is dropped off, it will not be displayed.
An art reception will be held from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 11. The exhibit closes Friday, March 31, and all work must be collected by noon Saturday, April 1.