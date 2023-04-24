Arts & Living

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Jake Jacobsen, a retired general contractor turned sculpture artist, has found a new purpose for Styrofoam that washes up on the island’s beaches.

Jacobsen has created multiple sculptures from large Styrofoam blocks that would otherwise pollute the ocean or be buried in a landfill.

Tags

Reporter

Piper Curtin covers municipal government in Southwest Harbor and arts for Mount Desert Island. She recently moved to Southwest Harbor after graduating from St. Lawrence University. Piper welcomes tips and story ideas.

Recommended for you