SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Jake Jacobsen, a retired general contractor turned sculpture artist, has found a new purpose for Styrofoam that washes up on the island’s beaches.
Jacobsen has created multiple sculptures from large Styrofoam blocks that would otherwise pollute the ocean or be buried in a landfill.
“I call it the poor man’s marble,” Jacobsen said.
The “Fiddler on the Roof” is the most notable of Jacobsen’s sculptures. It can be seen from Seawall Road, perched atop his woodworking shop. The fiddler leans back toward the chimney, hands raised to his instrument, legs stretched out. Complete with a cap and mustache, the musician seems to be playing a jovial tune.
Jacobsen makes his sculptures by cutting blocks of Styrofoam into vague shapes. Those forms are then carved down into more detailed figures.
“The beauty of Styrofoam is that it is quick,” said the artist. “I think I can be impatient. I have tried working with wood, and this is just much faster.”
Jacobsen uses copper piping for some of his sculptures to create a more stable structure for the Styrofoam. Afterward, he uses a palette knife to spread a thin layer of cement across the entire sculpture. “It’s kind of like cake decorating,” he said. The cement stabilizes and weatherproofs the sculptures that are then painted.
Jacobsen has stockpiled Styrofoam blocks behind his workshop. They come from beaches or local dumps. He has come to call the stack of foam his “quarry” where he can go to find the raw material for his next piece.
Jacobsen is currently working on a sculpture of a woman pouring water from a vase – complete with tubing for fountain features. The first of Jacobsen’s sculptures, which he calls the wood nymph, is in the forest behind his house, peeking out from behind the trees.
Jacobsen says he is inspired by natural, simple shapes. “Just looking out at the trees behind the house, I could imagine a form in the woods,” Jacobsen said of the wood nymph. “It has been interesting for me to look at human forms.”
Jacobsen takes into consideration everything from body proportions to facial creases when creating a new sculpture.
A general contractor for much of his life, Jacobsen retired last summer. “I worked for wonderful people, and I worked with a lot of really nice guys,” he said. “It’s not what you are doing, but who you are doing it with.”
Now that he has more time on his hands, he continues to create in his woodworking shop. “I just want to explore and get more into art,” he said. “There is such a great art scene on the island.”
Along with Styrofoam, Jacobsen has been practicing figuring drawing with pastels, basswood carving, and some mixed media projects. He said he gets much of his inspiration from the internet and from the art he sees around him.
While Jacobsen forms a relationship with each piece he creates, he would consider selling some of his work. “I hate to part with it, but I also don’t want it just sitting around here collecting dust.”
