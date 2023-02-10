BAR HARBOR — Art classes are taught in every school on Mount Desert Island, but it is rare, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic, for the community to get the chance to see what gets created in those classes. Members of the Mount Desert Island High School National Arts Honors Society (NAHS) want to change that by bringing art back to Reel Pizza Cinerama in downtown Bar Harbor.
Just inside the theater, art has been hung around the cozy couch corner by the concession stand. While waiting in line to order a pie, patrons' eyes wander toward walls filled with paintings, digital creations and drawings.
The theme for the show is “Fantasy.” The pieces depict stories of dragons and magic, fairies and gnomes. One creation, called “Safe in School,” ties in the everyday fantasies we tell ourselves. Some of the art is whimsical, others more somber, and many feature animals and themes of the natural world.
Bright colors and intricate lines show the delicate handiwork of the artists. Cross-hatching and shading add depth to the scenes that line the walls, and action plays out in the pieces as a woman reaches through a painting in one and snakes dance on Medusa’s head in another.
A sign hanging with the artwork lists the 15 artists who participated in the show, and describes fantasy as “a genre of speculative fiction involving magical elements, typically set in a fictional universe and sometimes inspired by mythology and folklore.”
An artist’s statement accompanies each work of art.
In the artist's statement for her piece, “Moonlit,” Evelyn Hardy writes, “The first thing that came to mind when given the prompt ‘Fantasy’ was childhood, so right away I knew I wanted to incorporate myself as a kid.”
Hardy looked through old family photos to find inspiration, incorporating her favorite childhood fantasy, fairy wings, and using acrylic paints, a medium that reminds her of childhood.
Other artists tell of gaining inspiration from earlier works of art. Morgan Mathews references Peter S. Beagle’s “The Last Unicorn,” while Mia Eason’s “Big Tree” was inspired by the Hayao Miyazaki film, “My Neighbor Totoro.” Piper Soares incorporated the theme of growing up and leaving fairytales behind in her digital art piece, “Transformation.”
“We love having art here,” said Lisa Burton, owner of Reel Pizza. “Especially the student’s stuff. It is so interesting because they are so young and so good. They have such a unique perspective.”
Reel Pizza started hosting NAHS shows as soon as the group was formed in 2008, but because of the pandemic, a show hasn’t taken place for several years.
It is a goal of the National Art Education Association (NAEA), which began the NAHS program, to inspire and recognize those students who have shown an outstanding ability in art.
“I think it is great for them (student artists) to push their boundaries and get a larger audience,” said Burton.
NAHS at the high school is led by a team of students that includes President Callan Eason, Vice-president Sabrina Newman, treasurer Eva Crikelair and secretary Soares. The four officers provide guidance and organization for the other 11 students involved in the program.
Hayden Bruan, who has received three Silver Keys from the Scholastic Art and Writing Awards sponsored by the Alliance for Young Artists & Writers, has been in the program since his sophomore year. “I would like to think that I am a senior/role model to the younger artists in the program given my years of experience,” Bruan said in an email to the Islander.
Braun’s piece, a digital creation called “An Ode to Goblins,” was inspired by the creatures’ often one-sided description in fairy tales. In his piece, he aimed to “capture the true essence of each and every goblin.”
“I have never been disappointed in the high school’s offerings,” said Burton, who in the past has gone to the school to see the student artwork. “It is not only a benefit to the students but to the town as well, to see a younger perspective.”
Reel Pizza at 33 Kennebec Place is open 4-9 p.m. daily.
Piper Curtin covers municipal government in Southwest Harbor and arts for Mount Desert Island. She recently moved to Southwest Harbor after graduating from St. Lawrence University. Piper welcomes tips and story ideas.