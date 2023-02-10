Arts & Living

BAR HARBOR — Art classes are taught in every school on Mount Desert Island, but it is rare, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic, for the community to get the chance to see what gets created in those classes. Members of the Mount Desert Island High School National Arts Honors Society (NAHS) want to change that by bringing art back to Reel Pizza Cinerama in downtown Bar Harbor.

Just inside the theater, art has been hung around the cozy couch corner by the concession stand. While waiting in line to order a pie, patrons' eyes wander toward walls filled with paintings, digital creations and drawings.

