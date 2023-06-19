Former Deck House player Janelle Robinson (center) reprises two of the roles she played on the Broadway stage for Penobscot Theatre Company’s “Mary Poppins,” playing at the Bangor Opera House through July 16. She is seen here as the horrible Miss Andrews with the two Banks children, played by Stella Burns (right) and Derrick Johnson.
BANGOR — The Penobscot Theatre Company has closed its season with a musical Broadway blockbuster. A magical mix of PTC’s own fine ensemble of actors and some outstanding imports – including a genuine Broadway star – along with a fantastic production crew has made their "Mary Poppins," like its title character, practically perfect in every way.
Let’s start there, with Ms. Poppins herself. At the start of the show, little Jane Banks and her brother Michael make a list of all the qualities a good nanny should possess. Well, that list, which miraculously brings them just the right person to help their little family in crisis, must have also guided the casting director's hands when Stephanie Bacastow was invited to come to Maine and take on the role of the iconic, no-nonsense British nanny who literally breezes into the Banks family’s lives and sets things (which have gone terribly wrong) to right.
Bacastow, in addition to being more than “fairly pretty” with “rosy cheeks and cheery disposition,” has a lovely soprano voice that manages to be both light and airy and powerful enough to fill the theater. She also lightly and skillfully treads that fine line between self-confidence and arrogance, and as soon as Mary arrives, we realize, like the Banks family, that we are going to be in good, capable hands for the rest of the show.
Of course, Bacastow has a good deal of help from a cast full of prodigious talents. As Mary’s friend jack-of-all-trades Bert, PTC vet Dominick Varney is just the thing with his strong vocals, excellent cockney accent, easy moves and manner that made us all wish we had a bestie just like him.
For this show to work, we must care about the Banks family. The overworked, stressed-out father George; his flustered wife, Winifred, who is trying to hold the family together but feels it all slipping away from her; and their unruly children, who are desperate for a little loving attention from their distracted dad.
Well, one would have to have a heart of stone not to feel empathetic toward Ben Layman’s George, a good-hearted man who has forgotten how to have fun and Christie L. Robinson’s dithery and adorable Winifred. Both longtime members of the PTC ensemble, these two slip into their relationship like a ... well, like an old married couple. Even when George is being his most pompous, and Winifred her most scattered, we can see – beneath their stiff-upper-lip Victorian facade – the frightened kids who have lost their way. Layman’s “A Man Has Dreams” and Robinson’s “Being Mrs. Banks” are heartfelt and heartrending.
And speaking of Victorian facades, oh my, the interior and exterior set designs and art by Jeffrey Kmiec, Jess Plozaj, Alivia Cross and Chex Cherry are absolutely gorgeous and ingenious, with sumptuous William Morris-style wallpaper and disappearing furniture. Michael Tutaj’s projections, which take us seamlessly from room to room, to leafy parks, rooftops, star-filled skies and dreary bank offices, are simply magical. Not to mention the actual magic tricks they pull off, such as Mary’s bottomless carpet bag.
But back to the Banks family. Grade-schoolers Stella Burns and Derrick Johnson as Jane and Michael are a delight, even when they are being brats. At age 10, Derrick manages to convey both his anger at being ignored by his father and his longing for love, and 13-year-old Stella is a diva-in-waiting with powerful, perfectly pitched vocals and commanding stage presence.
There is nothing “in-waiting” about this show’s true diva, Janelle Robinson, who plays two roles she also performed on the Broadway stage. As the wordsmith Mrs. Corry, one of Mary’s enchanting friends, Robinson with a lilting Jamaican accent, engaging smile and colorful costume is all sunshine and warmth; as George Banks’ former nanny, Miss Andrews, she is both horrible and hilarious as she dispenses her noxious treacle and brimstone and cows the Banks kids and the audience alike when she accuses us all of being “Good for Nothing” with the force of a Category 5 hurricane.
Jimmy Johansmeyer’s costuming does a spectacular job of helping define the various characters’ personalities and mood of each moment while accurately representing the Victorian era.
Caron Buinis as housekeeper Mrs. Brill is excellent in a smaller role, as are Robert Smith and Noam Osher as Admiral Boom and Robertson Ay the scullery boy, respectively.
One of the sweetest moments of the show is delivered by Angela Bonacasa as she urges us to “Feed the Birds,” and the liveliest interlude is the wonderful “Step in Time” tap-danced on the rooftop by a team of sooty-faced chimney sweeps.
Actually, the choreography by Danielle Jackeman and Scott Weinstein’s direction is lively and exciting throughout, making the show go so swiftly we almost wish it would slow down a bit so we could enjoy it a bit longer.
The unseen band, under the direction of Phil Burns, delivers such a rich, layered sound, I was surprised to see in the program that it was produced by only six musicians – Burns, Tom Libby, James Winters, Nick Turner, Emily Dunlap and Sonja Huntington – rather than a full orchestra.
This show will run at the Bangor Opera House through Sunday, July 16, but it is bound to be a sellout, so, as Mary Poppins might say, “spit, spot, don’t dawdle” and call (207) 942-3333 or go to www.penobscottheatre.org for reservations.