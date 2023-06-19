Arts & Living

janelle robinson as miss andrews

Former Deck House player Janelle Robinson (center) reprises two of the roles she played on the Broadway stage for Penobscot Theatre Company’s “Mary Poppins,” playing at the Bangor Opera House through July 16. She is seen here as the horrible Miss Andrews with the two Banks children, played by Stella Burns (right) and Derrick Johnson.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF JOHN SIEDENBERG

BANGOR — The Penobscot Theatre Company has closed its season with a musical Broadway blockbuster. A magical mix of PTC’s own fine ensemble of actors and some outstanding imports – including a genuine Broadway star – along with a fantastic production crew has made their "Mary Poppins," like its title character, practically perfect in every way.

Let’s start there, with Ms. Poppins herself. At the start of the show, little Jane Banks and her brother Michael make a list of all the qualities a good nanny should possess. Well, that list, which miraculously brings them just the right person to help their little family in crisis, must have also guided the casting director's hands when Stephanie Bacastow was invited to come to Maine and take on the role of the iconic, no-nonsense British nanny who literally breezes into the Banks family’s lives and sets things (which have gone terribly wrong) to right.