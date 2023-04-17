Arts & Living

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — A California native who studied and refined her art skills while making a career of teaching English around the world, Leslie Moore is now a full-time poet and printmaker who takes her inspiration from the natural world. Her book, “What Rough Beasts,” features both art forms.

Moore will be at the Wendell Gilley Museum on Tuesday, April 25, as the museum’s People-Nature-Art presenter for National Poetry Month, sponsored by Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. There will be a reception and book signing at 5:30 p.m. followed by a presentation at 7.