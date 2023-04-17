SOUTHWEST HARBOR — A California native who studied and refined her art skills while making a career of teaching English around the world, Leslie Moore is now a full-time poet and printmaker who takes her inspiration from the natural world. Her book, “What Rough Beasts,” features both art forms.
Moore will be at the Wendell Gilley Museum on Tuesday, April 25, as the museum’s People-Nature-Art presenter for National Poetry Month, sponsored by Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. There will be a reception and book signing at 5:30 p.m. followed by a presentation at 7.
“All of my animal art rises from chance encounters,” Moore said. “The aria of a catbird, the swoop of an osprey, the antics of a crow. Images and impressions lodge in my mind’s eye and ear until I turn them into prints or poems, perhaps both.
“I honor the animals I depict by learning as much as I can about them, doing research online, watching videos, listening to soundtracks, examining photographs and art. My work is a celebration of the animals I meet.”
Moore creates her art from her home studio in Belfast, where she lives with her spouse Tom, a poet, and their cockapoo, Rumi. Daily walks often include encounters with the natural world that end up in Moore’s work.
This event will be livecast via Zoom and there is no fee to attend either in person or online, but registration is required. Register at www.wendellgilleymuseum.org/calendar, indicating whether attendance will be in person or online.