Maine Playwrights Festival

Surprise Inc! at the 2023 Maine Playwrights Festival.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF KATIE DAY

PORTLAND — Acorn Productions, producers of the annual Maine Playwrights Festival, is accepting scripts for this season’s 22nd edition of the state’s long-running incubator for new plays by local playwrights.

Anybody living in Maine is eligible to submit a new play 8-30 minutes in length for consideration. The deadline for submissions is Monday, Nov. 27. Submission information is available at www.acorn-productions.org.