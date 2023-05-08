Arts & Living

BANGOR — Immigration has been an increasingly hot topic in this country for the past decade.

We have come a long way from Emma Lazarus’s gracious invitation to the “huddled masses yearning to breathe free.” People and families fleeing their own countries to save their lives or create better ones here have been vilified as criminals or used as political weapons; they have been literally caged and worse for daring to take the Statue of Liberty up on her kind offer of refuge.

