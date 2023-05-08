BANGOR — Immigration has been an increasingly hot topic in this country for the past decade.
We have come a long way from Emma Lazarus’s gracious invitation to the “huddled masses yearning to breathe free.” People and families fleeing their own countries to save their lives or create better ones here have been vilified as criminals or used as political weapons; they have been literally caged and worse for daring to take the Statue of Liberty up on her kind offer of refuge.
But we rarely give much thought to the individuals who make this often perilous journey or wonder what their experience is once they actually manage to get through the door to the United States.
In Maryna Majok’s “Ironbound,” the Penobscot Theatre Company’s current play showing at the Bangor Opera House, we get a glimpse of one such individual.
When we first encounter Polish immigrant Darja (Lucy Carapetyan) at a trashy bus stop in New Jersey, it is 2014 and she has been in this country for some two decades. Clearly, despite working two grueling jobs — at a paper factory and cleaning rich people’s homes — she has not realized the “American dream” that brought her here.
In the opening scene, she is arguing with her philandering boyfriend Tommy (Philip Kershaw) and worrying about her son Alex, who has gone off with her car and apparently has substance abuse issues.
As angry as Darja is at Tommy for his serial cheating — he loudly insists this is her fault for leaving him on his own so much while she works — and his intractable attitude about her son, she is not in a position to make another break for it as she did when she left Poland 22 years ago with her first husband, Maks.
In the next scene we are taken back 22 years to meet Maks (Brad LaBree) — an aspiring young musician — and Darja, newly arrived in New Jersey and newly pregnant. Darja has secured a job at the paper factory, but Maks has dreams of going Chicago and finding a job with a blues band. The young couple are at a crossroads and Darja, unable to believe in Maks’s dream, opts to let him go West without her.
This is the first of several poor decisions Darja makes, which combined with a system that offers little support for women in her circumstances, eventually bring her to the brink of homelessness.
As bleak as all this sounds, “Ironbound” also manages to be heartwarming, and darkly funny as well heart-wrenching. For all her flaws and (as Tommy tells her at one point) eff-ups that are built into the system, we can’t help admiring Darja for her determination to live a good, moral life, even as she fails to live up to her own principles.
Had this role been played by a less engaging actor than Carapetyan, we would have given up on Darja as a lost cause, but like the sweet teenage boy Vic (Brandon Rivera) who finds Darja bruised, battered and sleeping under a park bench, we can’t help remembering all our own questionable decisions and wanting to save her.
In fact, aside from Darja’s unseen second husband (the one who battered her), all the men in her life — Maks, Tommy and Vic — while also flawed have redeeming qualities, especially their genuine love and concern for this feisty, funny, complicated woman.
As Maks, LaBree convincingly shows us a young man with his head so far in the clouds he can’t see the rock-strewn earth below, the place where Darja lives.
As Vic, who appears to be a young man of means but has chosen a dangerous, um, hobby, Rivera’s performance brings to mind every adorable teenage boy we have known who is casting about for his purpose in life, trying to fit in, making terrible mistakes along the way, but redeemed by his good, open heart.
Kershaw has the difficult of task of making the loud, controlling, cheating Tommy also loveable, which he rather sneakily does. Like Darja, as we see him gradually come down off his high horse and try to understand her and her priorities, and start trying to convince her to meet him half way rather than bully her, we begin to forgive him his trespasses and hope these two finally find a way forward.
Jonathan Berry’s direction is excellent, with his actors using every corner of Chelsea Warren’s terrifically bleak stage, and our time traveling through the decades is done seamlessly. Special kudos to Chris Duff and Neil E. Graham’s superb sound design and engineering, which manages to evoke the noise of the city — passing cars, idling busses, distant sirens, etc. — to the point where we could almost see them. Isaac C. Anderson’s lighting design and Kevin J. Koski’s costumes are also just right.
“Ironbound” plays through Sunday, May 21. For times, dates and reservations go to penobscottheatre.org or call the box office at 942-3333.