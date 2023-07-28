BAR HARBOR — “I feel like the world is kind of bananas right now," said Taylor Valarik, managing director of The 1932 Criterion Theatre.
“But in [the theater], everyone's having fun all together. And it doesn't matter where they're from, it doesn't matter what they're thinking about. It doesn't matter what problems they have. Everybody's in there enjoying something together. And I think that's my favorite thing."
That was the case on the evening of July 26 when 720 people filed into the art deco building on Main Street in Bar Harbor to see bestselling author and humorist David Sedaris. Laughter echoed throughout the sold-out theater as Sedaris read aloud from his diary entries and short stories.
Valarik predicts another show, The Wallflowers, a band that is coming to town on Aug. 2, will also be completely sold out.
This kind of energy surrounding the community arts venue is unprecedented. "It's been like one or two in a year,” Valarik said, “but now we have six, seven, eight really big shows this summer."
So far this season, the venue has hosted GZA, world-renowned rapper and founding member of the Wu-Tang Clan.
"I feel like the Criterion has always been a place where people you know, come to see a show or meet friends and hang out," said Valarik. But he imagines a place where "people are wondering what's coming next and anticipating our next big show."
Valarik said the successful lineup this year is due to the hard work of the Criterion team. In the coming weeks, along with The Wallflowers, comedian Bob Marley, Grammy award-winning guitarist Steve Vai, and The Wailers are all set to play the Criterion.
Valarik says his background in live entertainment production and business has helped build strong relationships between the Criterion and booking companies, managers and artists. "It's about making everyone feel comfortable," he said.
As much as Valarik is focused on sold-out shows and booking big names, he is also looking to foster community relationships.
"It's super important to me to have the next generation of artists and musicians and dancers and whoever to have access to the building, because we're here for the community,” he said. “And I want to make sure that the theater is accessible to anyone."
To that end, on July 27, as the theater staff prepped for an evening performance of the Duke Ellington Orchestra Quintet, the musicians were entertaining local children.
Summer program groups from The Mount Desert Island YMCA in Bar Harbor and The Neighborhood House in Northeast Harbor arrived at the theater midafternoon to hear from Paul Ellington, grandson of jazz legend Duke Ellington. They also saw the quintet perform, asked questions about the instruments and went up on stage to get a closer look.
"It's really important that every time we do a show we reach out to the community," said Paul Ellington. Valarik added, “I guarantee one of these kids will pick up an instrument because of this experience."
Some students, like Treyan Nelson, a recent graduate of MDI High School, and Simon Zhang, a rising junior at MDI, have already formed their own relationships with music and were able to join the quintet on stage during Thursday’s performance.
"It's pretty exciting," said Zhang before the show. "It was such an honor to learn from them."
The students formed relationships with the members of the quintet through a master class program at the school. Performing with them at the Criterion was the culmination of that experience.
"I feel like those kids will never forget that," Valarik said. "And we need more of that ... and to have a space where people can learn and share their talents and grow."
The Criterion has also hosted the Bar Harbor Music Festival and the Acadia Dance Festival this summer.
Valarik looks forward to offering more shows and programs in the coming years and thanked the theater’s team of volunteers for all their hard work. "This place wouldn't be able to operate without volunteers. And we're always looking for more."
Along with the volunteers, the Criterion has a small staff who work hard to put on shows for upward of 700 people.
"Our staff, Chuck, our production manager and our concession staff, they're fantastic and it runs really smoothly because everybody is really good at what they do," Valarik said.
Valarik hopes there will be even more work to do next year.
"We have started to get the attention from some larger booking companies and management companies," he said. "And so we've gotten several requests from some fairly large artists for next summer.
“But I can't say who they are yet … but next summer is looking to be even better."