Arts & Living

BLUE HILL — There are few things more enthralling than attending a good play, well performed and well produced – especially so if the play is unfamiliar and takes some unexpected twists and turns along the way.

The current New Surry Theatre (NST) production of Lee Blessing's wonderfully strange, funny and, at times, horrifying play "Body of Water" at the Town Hall Theater checks all those boxes, and then some.