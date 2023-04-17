BLUE HILL — There are few things more enthralling than attending a good play, well performed and well produced – especially so if the play is unfamiliar and takes some unexpected twists and turns along the way.
The current New Surry Theatre (NST) production of Lee Blessing's wonderfully strange, funny and, at times, horrifying play "Body of Water" at the Town Hall Theater checks all those boxes, and then some.
They say the worst thing about having someone in your life go missing is the not knowing. But what if that missing person is yourself? And what if the answer to the question "Who am I?" is possibly worse – far, far worse – than the not knowing? This is the dilemma for the smart, attractive, middle-aged man and woman who wake up one morning in a posh country home on a hill, almost surrounded by a body of water, and find they have no idea where, or even who, they are or what their connection to one another is.
At first, "Body of Water" seems to be an absurdist comedy in the ilk of Ionesco, in which ordinary people try to make sense of surreal and implausible circumstances. Witnessing these two clumsily, and with escalating agitation, trying to figure out who they are and how they got where they are is often as fun and as dizzying as a carnival ride. Then, along the way, the screams of delight turn into gasps of delicious horror.
We first meet Moss (Randall Simons) sitting in the front room of a rather elegant country home, wearing an expensive-looking robe and appearing completely stunned. He resembles someone who has gone on a blackout bender and is desperately trying to recall what he said or did the night before. Enter Avis (Moira McMahon), a woman of a similar age to Moss; she is also expensively berobed and equally upset.
At first, the two skirt around the main issue here – their shared amnesia – as they grill one another for pertinent information. When it becomes apparent that they are both at sea in the same empty vessel, they set about, rather ineptly, trying to find clues to their identity. Are they a married couple, colleagues, lovers, kidnapper/kidnapee, or characters in a variety of other possible and a few impossible scenarios?
Although they are both dealing with the same problem, their responses to it are singular. He keeps coming up with crazier and crazier theories – they are part of a CIA experiment, for instance, and were drugged and deposited here by helicopter; they are international terrorists, and this is their hideout – all of which she, with increasing annoyance, shoots down.
"You've heard of Occam's razor, right?" Avis asks.
"Sure."
"Well, I wish you'd cut your own throat with it!"
Thing is, Avis can't come up with any Occam-worthy simple solution to their shared dilemma, either. While arguing about the few clues they have found, a young woman named Wren (Bailey Jones Baldwin) barges through the front door as if she owns the place. When Wren discovers that Moss and Avis have no clue who she is, she seems oddly exasperated, impatient, even disgusted with them. Clearly this is not her first rodeo with these two.
Wren gives them some basic information about their identities and where she herself fits in the puzzle. She implies that this amnesia thing has been going on for a long time, maybe years. But when they press her for more information, she balks and then alters the story, taking Moss and Avis and us to a very dark and shocking place that may or may not involve murder, suicide, a coverup, a haunting, and all of, or none of, the above.
Is it confusing? Yes! Absolutely! But deliciously and often hilariously so.
We soon find ourselves in the same tippy canoe as Avis and Moss, paddling about in circles, encountering a few monsters on the way, but never really getting anywhere.
This trio of NST actors give us characterizations with as many layers and embellishments as a wedding cake. One moment we are weeping with Avis, when she thinks she has lost a daughter she can’t remember; the next we are horrified as we watch her stand passively by as her husband (maybe) goes into a murderous rage (or doesn't). McMahon somehow manages to make us root for Avis even when we suspect she's done something wicked.
At first, Baldwin's Wren is hard to like. Why is she being so mean to these two confused and frightened people who might or might not be her parents? But in the next moment she is not mean at all, she is just tired and overwhelmed by her responsibilities. Anyone who has had to care for a difficult, aging, loved one will empathize if she gets a bit testy.
As for Moss, Simons is equally believable as a guy who can't remember if he is married to the woman he wakes up with every morning, but is still powerfully attracted to her; a grieving dad; or a homicidal maniac. Apparently, Simons also created the gorgeous view from large windows and skylight of the cottage, making the exterior as wonderfully mysterious and mist laden as what is unfolding inside, so … wow.
Vanessa Hawkins' direction impressively creates the illusion that we are watching an action thriller, with every new revelation bringing us closer and closer to the edge of our seats.
Anyone who thinks they might enjoy a couple of hours of thrills, chills and cleverly crafted surprises should not miss "Body of Water," which runs weekends through April 29 at the Town Hall Theater in Blue Hill (18 Union St.).
For more information and reservations, call (207) 200-4720 or go to www.newsurrytheatre.org.