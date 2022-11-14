BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island High School production of “Oliver!” is so freaking good that one almost wishes these kids weren’t students with other work to do aside from singing, dancing and acting; that they could keep performing this terrific show for an extended run, rather than just another weekend.
To start with there is Annie Leonardi’s energetic direction. I haven’t seen so much running, leaping, wrestling and acrobatics – including cartwheels and backflips – since the last summer Olympics.
As a singer herself, it should be no surprise that Leonardi was able to coax such powerful, tuneful vocals from her cast. Really, there isn’t a single, diffident, quivery, pitch-challenged vocal in the entire show.
Now, some credit for all that power must go to an excellent sound system, which the tech crew worked without a hitch or glitch, keeping in mind that amplifying off-key singing would have been far worse than not being able to hear it properly.
The school’s other amazing vocal director, Bronwyn Kortge, must be rubbing her hands with glee knowing what’s coming her way come Show Choir season.
One wonders if Leonardi knew she had the perfect Oliver before deciding to do this musical. Even if every other actor in the show was as marvelous as they are, if the title role wasn’t convincingly and poignantly portrayed by a boy with a sweet soprano or a girl with a believable boyishness, it would not have worked. As it happens, Ly Dillon nails both. This kid has it all – adorable looks, voice, stage presence and grace. From the moment Oliver politely but firmly demands more gruel, we are emotionally invested in this orphan child seeking a decent meal and someone to love him. Oliver’s plaintive song “Where is Love” is heart-melting and his “I’d Do Anything” and “Who Will Buy” a joy.
Tami Chessa’s complicated, demanding choreography has Dillon and the entire nimble, athletic cast making the kind of moves one might see on a professional stage, with dancers who have been trained for stamina and accuracy. Between Chessa and Leonardi, there isn’t a static moment in the entire show.
Perhaps the nimblest of all is Rex DeMuro, who plays the nefarious and charismatic master thief Fagin. DeMuro leaps, strides, skips and prowls about the entire stage with the energy of a, well, teenager, but sounds and behaves like an old crook torn between affection for his little gang of pickpockets and his equal affection for the ill-gotten booty they bring home. His “Got to Pick a Pocket,” “Be Back Soon” and “Reviewing the Situation” make us fall in love with Fagin despite his despicable profession.
As Fagin’s head boy, the Artful Dodger, Adam Losquodro is another delight. He brings all the necessary mischievous charm to this role and one only wishes the playwrights had given him more to do in the second act where he all but disappears. As his sidekick Charley, Per Lisy is also a charmer.
If Oliver is the sweet soul of this story, Nancy, the doomed girlfriend of the brutal Bill Sykes, is its heart – its wounded heart. Mia Eason brings all the pathos, bravado and conflict required and then some, with a powerful, perfectly pitched voice that fills the theater. I can’t help but feel cheated discovering she is a senior and that the damned pandemic interfered with our seeing more of her on this Higgins Demas stage. Her act one opener, “It’s a Fine Life,” was wonderful when I saw it in rehearsal, but she |truly comes to life for an audience. In Saturday’s show, her solo “As Long as He Needs Me” was marred at the start by some off-key accompaniment from an otherwise excellent orchestra. Remarkably, Eason soldiered through until she and the instruments found each other. In another outstanding sidekick role, CassiLyn Willis as Bet was as endearing a friend as anyone could wish for.
It must be emphasized here how truly fine the blended orchestra of adult and student players, under the direction of Christien Breau, is. Not sure when I’ve heard better, here, especially in the more rollicking numbers with such a strong horn section. As robust of a sound as they produced, the players never overwhelmed the singers and it was fun looking over and seeing Breau’s energetic direction – a dance in itself. Also notable are the extraordinary clarinets and a violin interlude by student Aya Negishi.
Other notable performances were given by Spencer Clark and Alida Hodgkins as the horrible Bumbles. His pompous nicompoopery and her paint peeling shrillness were so good one almost felt sorry for their comeuppance as the corrupt orphanage managers.
Bryce McGregor, Dorothy Durgin and Florian Smith were also perfectly awful as the funeral directors and their bullying assistant. Miss Durgin redeems herself in the second act, sweetly singing about her milk for sale along with the other street peddlers, Eva Cricklair and Evangeline Meister, who create the most harmonious moment of the show.”
Some of the biggest laughs were delivered by another member of the talented Durgin household. Aaron Durgin, who plays Dr. Grimwig, even made a few line fluffs a fun part of his dithery character.
And finally, there’s the brutish Bill Sykes played and sung with murderous menace by Darren Stavnesli. In fact, he is so frighteningly effective, I’d say this boy was penitentiary bound if he didn’t double as the friendly knife grinder with a booming baritone, and also the darling, rather apologetic “I am not a murderer” grin he gave at the curtain call.
Chris Dougherty’s costumes were terrific throughout, especially the Victorian ladies’ garb. My only carp is with the clean, white blouses some of the orphans wore in scene one, which made the Bumbles look like somewhat competent caregivers. Let’s hope they pick up a little schmutz before next weekend’s shows.
While Carlene Hirsch and TJ Willis’s evocative set at times seems a little underdressed, it was understandable as so much of the set is constantly and ingenuously in motion from one scene change to the next. The Victorian era screen projections are neat, too, and the sound, especially some cringeworthy teeth pulling, is spot on.
That is the only thing remotely resembling tooth pulling in this outstanding show. On the contrary, Saturday’s audience, following its well-deserved standing O, was toothily grinning ear to ear when they filed out of the auditorium, and I wouldn’t be at all surprised if many of them return next weekend to have some more, please.
The final three performances of “Oliver!” will be performed Friday and Saturday, Nov. 18 and 19, at 7 p.m. with a Saturday afternoon performacne at 2 p.m.