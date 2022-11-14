Arts & Living

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island High School production of “Oliver!” is so freaking good that one almost wishes these kids weren’t students with other work to do aside from singing, dancing and acting; that they could keep performing this terrific show for an extended run, rather than just another weekend.

To start with there is Annie Leonardi’s energetic direction. I haven’t seen so much running, leaping, wrestling and acrobatics – including cartwheels and backflips – since the last summer Olympics.