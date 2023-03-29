Arts & Living

FAIRFIELD — The cast and crew of Mount Desert Island High School’s one-act play “Orlando” took second place at the state competition at Lawrence High School in Fairfield March 26, competing against seven other Maine schools.

Sarah Ruhl’s adaptation of a classic Virginia Woolf novel, “Orlando” is the story of a young man who begins life in Queen Elizabeth I’s court, wakes to find himself transformed into a woman some years later, and unfolds their many romantic relationships over a lifespan of more than 400 years. Leading actors Rex DeMuro, Ly Dillon, Eva Crikelair, Alifair “Faye” Durand and Mia Eason were supported by a talented cast and stage crew.

Piper Curtin covers municipal government in Southwest Harbor and arts for Mount Desert Island. She recently moved to Southwest Harbor after graduating from St. Lawrence University. Piper welcomes tips and story ideas.

