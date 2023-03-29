FAIRFIELD — The cast and crew of Mount Desert Island High School’s one-act play “Orlando” took second place at the state competition at Lawrence High School in Fairfield March 26, competing against seven other Maine schools.
Sarah Ruhl’s adaptation of a classic Virginia Woolf novel, “Orlando” is the story of a young man who begins life in Queen Elizabeth I’s court, wakes to find himself transformed into a woman some years later, and unfolds their many romantic relationships over a lifespan of more than 400 years. Leading actors Rex DeMuro, Ly Dillon, Eva Crikelair, Alifair “Faye” Durand and Mia Eason were supported by a talented cast and stage crew.
“The absolute best performance they had ever given was at states,” said MDI Drama Director and high school English teacher Casey Rush. “This is a really wonderful group of kids. They did really well and rose to every expectation I or any other member of the faculty had of them.”
With a total score of 274, MDI came in just behind state champion Yarmouth High School, which performed “Scenes from Peter Pan: The Boy Who Hated Mothers.”
Three judges ranked the top five schools. Yarmouth and MDI tied with two votes for first place and one for third. The tiebreaker was the production score – Yarmouth got 14 out of 15 points while MDI came in at 13.
“One measly point,” laughed Rush. “That’s close enough to make you want to puke.”
Rush said he thought it was frustrating for the cast and crew to come in second by such a close margin, but that it was very impressive nonetheless.
“One-act, more so than noncompetitive theater, is about trajectory,” explained Rush. “You want to rehearse and rehearse so each performance is a little bit better than the last, and the best performance is at states.”
This year’s students have been waiting to perform in a state competition for four years. Rush said that the seniors in the production had qualified for states as freshmen, but that competition was canceled due to the onset of the pandemic. This was the first opportunity for MDI to compete in a state competition since 2019.
“I talked to them about everything they had been through in the last four years,” said Rush, admitting that everyone was a bit teary-eyed.
One can tell from a judge’s comments that the cast and crew of “Orlando” impressed more than just their director.
“Congratulations on the stunning performance of an exquisite script and a difficult production piece,” said competition judge Liz Rollins. “I enjoyed the visual feast and the slippery ride through time and space. You should be proud of all your hard work, diligent preparation and exciting execution. I loved it!”
Piper Curtin covers municipal government in Southwest Harbor and arts for Mount Desert Island.