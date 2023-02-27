Arts & Living

BAR HARBOR — Themes of gender identity, androgyny, power dynamics and romance abound in “Orlando,” Mount Desert Island High School Drama’s One Act play of 2023.

A novel written almost 100 years ago by Virginia Woolf, “Orlando: A Biography,” was adapted into a play by playwright Sarah Ruhl, and then adapted further by MDI Drama Director Casey Rush to fit into one 40-minute act.

