BAR HARBOR — Themes of gender identity, androgyny, power dynamics and romance abound in “Orlando,” Mount Desert Island High School Drama’s One Act play of 2023.
A novel written almost 100 years ago by Virginia Woolf, “Orlando: A Biography,” was adapted into a play by playwright Sarah Ruhl, and then adapted further by MDI Drama Director Casey Rush to fit into one 40-minute act.
MDI Drama’s student cast and crew have been working tirelessly at rehearsals since January and will be premiering “Orlando” at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 4 at the Higgins-Demas Theater at the high school. Admission is by donation.
Another opportunity to see the show will be at the annual Black Rose performance at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, also at the school, with proceeds going toward the renovation of the school’s auditorium.
“Orlando” has both traditional and modern elements. The story begins during the reign of Elizabeth I and follows the adventures of a poet who changes gender from man to woman and lives, somehow, for centuries.
MDI senior Ly Dillon stars as Orlando and leads the characters in their story through a series of complex relationships, conflicts and, ultimately, lessons.
"Orlando feels at once old and modern, owing to its status as a novel from the early 20th century and a modern theatrical adaptation,” Rush said. “It's fascinating how Woolf had such a clear sense of the challenges that we would face in the 21st century when it comes to issues of gender and equity.”
Vocal warmups, physical warmups and acting exercises make up the beginning of each of the cast rehearsals. The students do everything from stretching to getting into character by wearing neutral white masks that hide their faces.
Costumes, designed by costume director Chris Dougherty, also help to bring the students into the 17th century and forward again through the hundreds of years during which “Orlando” takes place.
"Trying to decide how to costume a show that spans such a vast sweep of time is no small task," said Rush, whose one-act plays rarely include the costume changes that “Orlando” requires.
The cast is experienced and eager, coming off years of COVID-19 restrictions, and they are all confident in their ability to create an amazing show.
“Orlando” features several seniors who are performing in their fourth one-act shows – Eva Crikelair, Ly Dillon, Rex DeMuro, Alifair "Faye" Durand and stage manager Bryce MacGregor. Other actors with multiple one-act appearances are seniors Hayden Braun and CassieLyn Willis; juniors Isabelle Peterson and Owen Moses; and sophomores Cecelia Blackett, Adam Losquadro and Evangeline Meister. New to the stage are Florian Smith (senior), Per Lisy (sophomore), Graham Carter (freshman), Ruby DeMuro (freshman) and Esperanza Evsikova (freshman).
Rush reported feeling fortunate to have the opportunity to work with a veteran cast of senior actors and techs whose freshman experience began in 2020.
The March 4 performance comes before the Down East Regional of the Maine Drama Festival, which is being hosted by MDI High School March 10-11. Less than a week after winning the Downeast Regional in 2020 and qualifying for states, the pandemic shut down the festival.
"I'm really hopeful that this group of seniors will have the opportunity to participate in a state festival," said Rush. "It was tough to qualify in 2020 and then to have to tell the kids that we wouldn't get to go."
Many students on the production crew work on the high school’s musical, play and show choir performances as well. This crew is excited about the competition and has prepared everything from spotlights to props. Using woodworking tools and switchboards in the sound booth, the tech and set teams are ready to put on a great performance.
The technical production team is led by technical directors Grey Burkart and T.J. Willis. Headed by fourth-year veteran tech Tessa Sandborn, the crew is made up of seniors Avery Preston-Schreck, Ryder Haines, Cassie Carter and Meredith Cook; juniors Aidan Fisichella, Katie Horton, Brooke Stevens, Cayla Swanberg, Grace Weed and Griffin Dubé; sophomores Isa Raven and Richard Miller; and freshmen Mabel Bureau, Esperanza Evsikova, Abigail Kimball, Bri Swanberg, Fred Sebelin, Ila Boatright, James Koopman and Ashlin Hogdon Marsh.
“We spend so much time here, we really become great friends,” said Weed, who is a sound operator.
For more information on the performances, festival and MDI Drama, go online to www.mdidrama.org.