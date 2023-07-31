ORLANDO — BearManor Media, to commemorate the centennial in 2022 of Judy Garland’s birth, has announced the publication of the two-volume book “Garland – That’s Beyond Entertainment – Reflections on Judy Garland” by award-winning music producer, critic and translator Lawrence Schulman.
Not the traditional birth-to-death biography, Schulman’s look at the legendary singer aims to remove her from such epithets as “world’s greatest entertainer” and “Miss Show Business” and reconsider her as one of the greatest singers of the 20th century’s Great American Songbook.
The detailed, richly illustrated study covers Schulman’s writings on Garland between 1993 and 2023 that concentrate on her recordings and not all the hoopla, hagiography and tragedy usually attached to her short 47-year life.
Using published articles, reviews, liner notes, interviews, program notes, talks and prefaces, the Schulman opus, which includes a foreword by John H. Haley and an afterword by James Fisher, took 30 years to write.
Schulman has produced, compiled and written the liner notes for numerous Judy Garland releases. Born in the Bronx and a resident of Paris, France, for 26 years, he has degrees from Stony Brook University, the Sorbonne and CREAR in Gouvieux, France. He writes for the ARSC Journal and translates for the French website OpusHD.net, which specializes in high-resolution classical releases. He recently translated the French biography of Judy Garland by Bertrand Tessier, “Splendor and Downfall of a Legend,” which was published by BearManor Media.