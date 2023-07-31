Arts & Living

ORLANDO — BearManor Media, to commemorate the centennial in 2022 of Judy Garland’s birth, has announced the publication of the two-volume book “Garland – That’s Beyond Entertainment – Reflections on Judy Garland” by award-winning music producer, critic and translator Lawrence Schulman.

Not the traditional birth-to-death biography, Schulman’s look at the legendary singer aims to remove her from such epithets as “world’s greatest entertainer” and “Miss Show Business” and reconsider her as one of the greatest singers of the 20th century’s Great American Songbook.

