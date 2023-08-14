Arts & Living

MOUNT DESERT — Local artist Scott Baltz will be hosting his August Open Studio Reception from 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, at 46 Parker Farm Road. This is the 22nd year of this summer event.

Some 30 works will be on display in the studio. Featured works in oil are inspired by the local landscape. Light refreshment will be served. For information, www.rscottbaltz.com.

Tags

Recommended for you