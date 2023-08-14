Local artist hosts 22nd annual Open Studio reception Aug. 20 Aug 14, 2023 Aug 14, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Arts & Living Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MOUNT DESERT — Local artist Scott Baltz will be hosting his August Open Studio Reception from 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, at 46 Parker Farm Road. This is the 22nd year of this summer event.Some 30 works will be on display in the studio. Featured works in oil are inspired by the local landscape. Light refreshment will be served. For information, www.rscottbaltz.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mount Desert Open Studio Art Exhibit Recommended for you Popular Fresh start for 75-year-old store Affidavit details deadly hit-and-run case Trenton Acadians' amazing run continues with Northeast Regional title Apartment owners ask for transient accommodation reclassification Dorr named principal in Mount Desert Local Events Digital Edition August 10, 2023 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! This week in the MDIslander Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Check out our Special Features