Arts & Living

COA Futurity

Performers in College of the Atlantic's avant-Americana musical "Futurity."

 PHOTO COURTESY OF COA

BAR HARBOR — The avant-Americana musical “Futurity” will be performed live at College of the Atlantic’s Thomas S. Gates Jr. Community Center on Friday, March 10 through Sunday, March 12 with a nightly show at 7 p.m., along with a 1 p.m. matinee on March 12. Admission is free but reservations are required and can be made at futuritycoa.brownpapertickets.com. Masks are required and will be available for all performances.

“Futurity” looks back to the Civil War to raise contemporary questions about the role of technology in visions for liberation. At the center of the performance is the Steam Brain, a thinking machine conceived and designed to bring an end to human suffering.