SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Southwest Harbor Public Library and Wendell Gilley Museum are co-hosting author events as part of a pilot program called Reading with Wings.

The program will start in February with a fiction writer and continue in March with a nonfiction writer in conversation with the directors of the library and museum. Both programs are free and will take place on Zoom. If Reading with Wings is a success, it will return in the fall with regularly scheduled programs.