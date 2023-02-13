SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Southwest Harbor Public Library and Wendell Gilley Museum are co-hosting author events as part of a pilot program called Reading with Wings.
The program will start in February with a fiction writer and continue in March with a nonfiction writer in conversation with the directors of the library and museum. Both programs are free and will take place on Zoom. If Reading with Wings is a success, it will return in the fall with regularly scheduled programs.
“Reading with Wings is a wonderful addition to our collaboration with the Southwest Harbor Public Library,” says Wendell Gilley Museum Director Sean Charette. “It perfectly suits the Gilley’s mission of bringing people closer to nature through art, and allows both organizations to do more – and bring unique programs to more people – by working together.”
Up first is Steve Burrows, a journalist and birder who combined those skillsets to write the Birder Murder Mysteries. The first book in that series, “A Siege of Bitterns,” won the Crime Writers of Canada award for Best First Novel and was selected as one of the Globe & Mail’s top 100 books of the year. The seventh Birder Murder novel, “A Foreboding of Petrels,” was published in September 2022. Burrows’ program will be at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28.
Biologist David George Haskell, whose most recent book, “Sounds Wild and Broken: Sonic Marvels, Evolution’s Creativity, and The Crisis Of Sensory Extinction,” was longlisted for the PEN/E. O. Wilson Literary Science Writing Award and was an editor’s choice in the New York Times Book Review, will give his program at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 21.