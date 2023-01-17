(From left) Maro Avakian, Lelania Avila and Alya Kiiashko stand before the audience at the Northeast Harbor Library 12-Hour Play Relay Jan. 14. The actors performed an original 10-minute play called “Happy Birthday, Kate Young” in honor of the library’s exhibitions coordinator, who organized the event.
MOUNT DESERT — The Northeast Harbor Library was abuzz with creativity on Jan. 14 as spectators lined up for snacks and tea and found their seats in the library’s Mellon Room for an evening of original 10-minute plays.
The four performances were the product of a 12-hour play relay that began the day before. Community members signed up to write, and act in, the plays.
On Friday, Jan. 13, writers were given prompts taken from recent posts on the popular Bar Harbor Barter and Swap Facebook page and were given six hours to create a play script. The prompts ranged from “Does that mean Minnie Mouse is gone?” to “Some folks use a pool noodle.” Actors did not see the scripts until Saturday – just six hours before the event.
Kate Young, Northeast Harbor Library’s exhibitions coordinator, planned the play relay. Her inspiration came from an event she hosted as a student at College of the Atlantic. “I would like to make it a yearly event,” she said.
The four plays produced ranged greatly in style, plot, character and theme. Sets were sparse, only a table and two chairs were used for most plays, allowing the actors and audience to exercise their imaginations.
“Happy Birthday, Kate Young,” the final play of the evening, was a surprise ode to the exhibition coordinator, and ended with the entire cast and audience singing “Happy Birthday to You.”
Piper Curtin covers municipal government in Southwest Harbor and arts for Mount Desert Island. She recently moved to Southwest Harbor after graduating from St. Lawrence University. Piper welcomes tips and story ideas.