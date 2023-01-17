Arts & Living

play relay actors

(From left) Maro Avakian, Lelania Avila and Alya Kiiashko stand before the audience at the Northeast Harbor Library 12-Hour Play Relay Jan. 14. The actors performed an original 10-minute play called “Happy Birthday, Kate Young” in honor of the library’s exhibitions coordinator, who organized the event.

 ISLANDER PHOTO BY PIPER CURTIN

MOUNT DESERT — The Northeast Harbor Library was abuzz with creativity on Jan. 14 as spectators lined up for snacks and tea and found their seats in the library’s Mellon Room for an evening of original 10-minute plays.

The four performances were the product of a 12-hour play relay that began the day before. Community members signed up to write, and act in, the plays.

