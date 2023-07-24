LAMOINE — Lamoine Community Arts is expanding upon its summer tradition of offering a residency to dance professionals working on developing choreography, with four upcoming events free to the public.
The 2023 Dance Residency in Lamoine – Connecting: Thoughts, Words, Movement – will present two evening performances and two workshops. All events will be held at the Lamoine Grange Hall at 7 Lamoine Beach Road in Lamoine.
The opening event occurs Thursday, Aug. 3, at 7 p.m. by the Chicago-based experimental dance company dropshift directed by Andrea Cerniglia. This performance of movement contains excerpts from their works, “bloom & dwell.” Tea and refreshments are served after each performance to give audience members time to meet and talk with the artists about their work.
On Saturday, Aug. 5, from 10-11:30 a.m., Cerniglia will lead a workshop, "Breath and Improvisation," a movement practice beginning with a warmup followed by larger movement exploration, improvisations and exercises, that explore the use of space and how this communicates an internal mood. The workshop is open to all level of participants, stage performers and movement enthusiasts to develop internal rhythm to move intuitively and in communication with others.
Registration is required in order to keep participants to 15. To register, call (207) 667-6775, leaving name and return telephone number for a confirmation, or register online at https://vtn2.com/dance.
The second performance, "Dancing Words Talking," will take place Monday, Aug. 7, at 7 p.m. This collection of uplifting solos, from pure dance to comedic spoken word, is created and performed by New York and Paris-based artists Tomomi Imai, Elizabeth Keen, Tracy (Tess) Pattison and Claire Porter.
On Tuesday, Aug. 8, from 4-5:30 p.m., Keen will lead the second workshop of the residency, "Moving with Words." Artists will explore ways to enhance their roles with gestures and focused moves to reveal meaning behind the text. This workshop is open to all level of participants who are invited to bring lines from a favorite play or a monologue or a poem – and a willingness to experiment.
All events are free, though donations are appreciated. Lamoine Community Arts reports it feels grateful to be able to hold arts events in the historic 100-year-old Lamoine Grange Hall.