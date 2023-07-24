Arts & Living

LAMOINE — Lamoine Community Arts is expanding upon its summer tradition of offering a residency to dance professionals working on developing choreography, with four upcoming events free to the public.

The 2023 Dance Residency in Lamoine – Connecting: Thoughts, Words, Movement – will present two evening performances and two workshops. All events will be held at the Lamoine Grange Hall at 7 Lamoine Beach Road in Lamoine.

Tags

Recommended for you