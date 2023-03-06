MOUNT DESERT ISLAND — “There’s something so satisfying to me about making something out of nothing,” said Kaitlyn Miller, a potter and painter based in Northeast Harbor.
In June of 2022, Miller moved to mainland Mount Desert Island from Great Cranberry Island, where she had a home and studio for over 14 years. She has begun teaching art for multiple community-centered programs as she continues her own art practice.
“There is so much to appreciate out there on the island,” she said, of her move, “even as I was getting ready to leave and ready to connect with the greater creative community.”
Miller has been creating pottery since completing her fine arts degree in ceramics from Maine College of Art in 2007. One can spot her work by its signature patterns, shapes and colors. Miller makes everything from small bowls to large platters to earrings and pendants.
The artist’s process begins with red earthenware clay that she often shapes using molds.
“It’s so malleable and so responsive,” she said. “You’re able to work with it in all of its different stages from super, super wet to dry to after the firing – it’s really incredible material.”
Miller makes many of her tools herself, including stamps that she can roll along the clay to create consistent, textured patterns. This technique is featured on much of her dishware.
Once the piece has been formed and any texture has been added, the work is fired in a kiln for the first time. When it comes to glazing, Miller’s work is created using a technique called majolica, which is often associated with Italian pottery wherein ornate designs are painted over a white glaze.
Miller dips her pieces in the opaque white glaze and then paints the surface with brightly colored stains. The pieces are then fired a second time at around 1,900 degrees Fahrenheit. When they come out of the kiln, their colors are smooth, glossy and ready to be used.
Miller considered a career in the sciences when she was younger and has found that in mixing her own glazes, which requires very specific recipes and temperatures, she gets to practice a bit of chemistry.
Painting came into Miller’s daily life much later than pottery. She said she found her love for painting in 2019, just before the COVID-19 pandemic set in. Miller thinks of painting as “translating the beauty that is around me.”
Miller credits workshops she had taken with artists Ashley Bryan and Henry Isaacs with inspiring her love of painting.
She works quickly, often outside. Surrounded by nature, moving with the changing light and colors, Miller said painting was a refreshing practice after focusing on pottery, which is often slow work.
“With painting, I realized the whole world can be my studio space,” she said.
Now Miller’s painting collection overflows with color and texture, filling her home and gallery walls.
Archipelago Gallery in Rockland featured Miller’s work last summer. Her work will be shown at Open Table MDI in Bar Harbor this month and next, and she is the featured artist of the year at the Bagaduce Music Library in Blue Hill. Come summer, the Artemis Gallery in Northeast Harbor and the Islesford Dock restaurant will also show her work.
For those interested in bringing a bit of color and creativity into their own lives, Miller teaches workshops at ArtWaves in Town Hill, and is pairing up with her mother, who is also an artist, to lead a plein air painting retreat on Little Cranberry Island this summer.
As for pottery, Miller’s work is available for purchase at the Artemis Gallery, Islesford Dock restaurant gallery, Islesford Pottery, Archipelago Gallery in Rockland, Center for Maine Craft in West Gardiner, Island Artisans store in Bar Harbor and online on her Etsy shop.
Miller has also been sharing the art of pottery with the community since moving to Northeast Harbor.
“As soon as people get clay in their hands, they’re just in awe. You know, there’s such an immediate joy in working with material,” she said.
Over the last month, Miller has taught Mount Desert Elementary students how to shape bowls. The student pottery will be used as part of Empty Bowls, a grassroots movement by artists and craftspeople in cities and towns around the world to raise money for food-related charities.
There will be a community fundraiser dinner on Tuesday, March 21, at The Neighborhood House in Northeast Harbor featuring the children’s handmade bowls and community members’ homemade soups.
Looking forward, Miller hopes one day to open a pottery studio where she can welcome community members and teach people how to create their own ceramics.
“I have always felt the importance of having my studio practice and focusing on my own work,” explained Miller. “And I still want to do that, but I also I feel really ready to share what I know with others.”
For more information about Miller, visit her Facebook page at www.facebook.com/kaitlynmillerstudio or @kaitlynmillerstudio on Instagram.