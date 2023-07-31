Arts & Living

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The other day, a goldfinch, a purple finch and a cardinal all congregated on my window birdfeeder to eat sunflower seeds. I was delighted by the colors, the composition and the seeming camaraderie of these pretty birds – a work of art on the wing, so to speak.

Well, over at Wendell Gilley Museum in Southwest Harbor, curator Carl Little has assembled a truly extraordinary congregation of art on the wing in this summer’s terrific exhibit, “Avian Artistry: Treasures from Maine Collections.”