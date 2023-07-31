SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The other day, a goldfinch, a purple finch and a cardinal all congregated on my window birdfeeder to eat sunflower seeds. I was delighted by the colors, the composition and the seeming camaraderie of these pretty birds – a work of art on the wing, so to speak.
Well, over at Wendell Gilley Museum in Southwest Harbor, curator Carl Little has assembled a truly extraordinary congregation of art on the wing in this summer’s terrific exhibit, “Avian Artistry: Treasures from Maine Collections.”
More than 100 paintings, wood cuts, lithographs, sculptures, carvings, fabric works and photographs (spanning a couple of centuries) by Maine-based artists, or owned by art lovers with Maine connections, have been assembled for a monumental homage to this wildly diverse class of animals that took to the air long before humankind found a footing on this planet.
In some works, such as Siri Beckman’s wood engraving of pileated woodpeckers, and Rudolph Condon’s majestically menacing wood and iron sculpture of an eagle, the birds’ dinosaur ancestors are clearly visible. In others, such as Kay Reeve’s colorful needlepoint pillow “Birds on a Wire,” the pretty little birdies are more reminiscent of my feeder visitors than monstrous thunder lizards and predatory pterodactyls.
Like James Audubon, Mount Desert Island’s own Carrol Tyson’s depiction of “Red Starts” is as faithful to nature as possible with pen, ink and watercolor. Audubon’s Japanese contemporary Ando Hiroshige manages the same trick with his fierce woodcut of a “Flying Eagle,” and Joseph Thurman Pearson Jr.’s oil on canvas “Group of Geese” painted in 1910 has all the depth, drama and romance of a Renaissance master.
While these pieces are simply stunning, I confess a fondness for Orville Bulman’s cartoonish “Dodo,” in which the big pink bird ignores its egg for a moment to cast a friendly side eye at the observer – too friendly, as it turned out. Haitian artist Robert Damour’s gorgeous “Rooster” presides over a paradise that we wish were the whole story of that beautiful island but know otherwise.
Bar Harbor artist Carol Shutt doesn’t get too fussy about realism with her white dove skimming over an undulating landscape, bringing to mind Emily Dickenson’s poetic observation “hope is a thing with feathers.” And one can almost hear the silence of an arctic winter with Inuit artist Kananginak Pootoogook’s lithograph of two arctic owls; and, oh!, the startling explosion of feather’s in Dahlov Ipcar’s lithograph of “Fox and Partridge.”
Previously unexhibited Wendell Gilley bird carvings and a host of other carvers are represented here. Some, like Gilley and longtime museum artist-in-residence Steven Valleau, attempt (and largely succeed) in recreating nature in miniature, or life-size, while other artists seem more interested in capturing the feeling or attitude of their subjects.
Old Town artist Bernard Langlais’s “Gulls on Rocks” tells us everything we need to know about these handsome scavengers. Andre Benoit has used found objects and paint to give us the essential looniness of a pair of loons while Dan Falt’s life-size owl has been edited down to a white face, black eyes and dappled wings (it would likely scare the bejesus out of a squirrel or small child). Katherine Bell’s limestone sculpture “Leda and Swan” tells an erotic tale about a time when gods enjoyed messing around with attractive humans.
As fabulous as all the individual artworks assembled for this show are, Little and the crew at the Wendell Gilley Museum have outdone themselves with their thoughtful, often inspired, arrangement of the pieces.
While pairing up different artist’s perspectives of the same or similar subjects is fun, the many unexpected and, one wonders if intended, pairings at times made me laugh out loud. Most notable is the wonderful juxtaposition, as one enters the main gallery, of a large, meticulously detailed metal sculpture “Cranes” by Kent Ullberg and a minimalist (you could count on less than two hands the brush strokes used to create it) oil painting of a crane by Stephen Pace that lurks on the wall directly behind. It seems to be commenting, “My! Aren’t we fancy?” to its polished and pristine cousin.
In the middle of that gallery is Cranberry Island artist Ashley Bryan’s untitled oil of what appears to be a garden with his signature celebration of color. But look closer and in the background is a pale image of a man sitting at a cottage window – aside from the mythical Leda, the only human I spotted in the whole exhibit. From the open window a small, speckled bird has taken flight. Photographer Tammy Packie, a museum manager, says she is convinced that this is Bryan’s final self-portrait (he died last year). In the painting, the man seems to be waving hello or, perhaps, he is waving goodbye.
This extraordinary and uplifting exhibit will be at Wendell Gilley Muesum through Thursday, Aug. 17. If you have never visited the Gilley, or if it has been a while, now is the time to go.
For more information about the exhibit and museum hours, go to www.wendellgilleymsuseum.org or call (207) 244-7555.