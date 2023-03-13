Arts & Living

pirates of penzance

The Pirate King (Pepin Mittlehauser, at left) and the Major General (Roland Dube, at right) argue while Mabel (Celeste Mittlehauser) and Frederic (Zachary Field) stand between them and listen.

 ISLANDER PHOTO BY STEVE FULLER

ELLSWORTH — I must confess I had some mixed feelings about attending the Gilbert & Sullivan Society of Maine’s new production of “The Pirates of Penzance,” which opened at The Grand this past weekend.

As much as I have enjoyed this company’s largely excellent performances with its dedicated ensemble – several of whom have been at it since the society launched its first operetta “The Gondoliers” back in 1977, that was, in truth, part of my concern.