SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Sea oats, lavender, Kimberly Queen fern and amaranth dance together around a ring of grapevines, creating a decorative dried flower wreath.
“I think I like just playing with textures and colors,” said Fauna Meets Flora co-owner and founder Eleanor Park. “It is so experimental, but there’s also these familiar combinations that bring us ease or comfort or ‘wow!’”
Park says making her delicate yet decadent wreaths reminds her of creating a garden. Gardening is Park’s passion. In 2019, she began her company with her partner Damon Eversole to pursue that passion.
Eversole takes care of the landscaping while Park does the gardening. They both practice completely organic care of their client’s spaces.
“I do like to focus on native perennials and shrubs in the gardens,” said Park, “but everything’s organic from the compost or fertilizer to the deer spray.”
The gardener explained that while annuals often offer a surprising pop of color, they require more resources, water and fertilizer, and thus are less sustainable.
The duo also strives to create environments that will attract pollinators.
“We have milkweed plants growing for the monarchs,” Park said. “It’s the food source for the caterpillars.
It’s so easy to incorporate in any garden as they come in tall and short varieties and colors like white, pink, yellow, orange and red. No excuse for anyone to not include at least one in their own garden.”
Park grew up on Mount Desert Island and found her love of gardening here.
“I started gardening in high school,” Park said. “And that only kind of cemented that I wanted to be back on the island.”
Now Park has been gardening for over 10 years and has built up a diverse set of skills and knowledge to plant colorful, textured, native gardens. Over the course of the winter, Park has begun to take Fauna Meets Flora to the next level.
“In Maine, we only have 166 days of frost-free growing time,” explained Park. “That’s not a lot of time. I want flowers all year round.”
Last summer, she picked hundreds of flowers, ferns, grasses and flower pods and carefully dried them. She has spent the winter creating wreaths and other crafts that show a flower’s beauty long after fall has come and gone.
“I can’t give you a fresh rose,” she said, “but I can give you a beautiful dried rose that will last much longer.”
Park has gotten her process down to a science. She knows when to pick each plant to make sure it will dry well. She is careful to keep her drying bundles away from the sun, which may leach them of their colors, and knows which plants to pair with one another to create beautiful arrangements.
Lately Park has been practicing with hanging arrangements that showcase her dried flowers. “And that’s something that you can just leave hanging permanently,” she said of. “Just like a wreath, it will last you indefinitely.”
As a gardener on MDI, Park has found support and inspiration from other gardeners and florists around her.
“There’s plenty of people in Maine and on this island that make dried wreaths,” she said, “so there’s plenty to go around for everyone to enjoy.”
Come spring, Park will be found in her greenhouse and garden where she grows her own plots of flowers and vegetables. Come summer, her stand on Seawall Road in Southwest Harbor will feature her handpicked bouquets and vegetable seedlings.
Then the process will begin again as she cuts flowers, hangs them to dry and envisions creative ways to use them. To Park, each dried arrangement is a reminder of the garden and a way to hold steadfast through the snow and ice.
“If I couldn’t appreciate Maine in winter, when there’s nothing growing, I couldn’t call Maine home,” she said. “There’s just so much beauty in the decay.
“So why not keep that theme flowing throughout the year and keep bringing that dead decay into my house and celebrating it and hanging it up?”
Although Fauna Meets Flora is not taking on new gardening clients at this time, those interested in dried flower arrangement may email eleanor.faunameetsflora@gmail.com.
For more information about Fauna Meets Flora, check it out on Instagram, @faunameetsflora.