From parcels to pendants, jeweler finds home on MDI

Metalsmith Alyssa Tarasiewicz cuts out sterling silver pendants of Mount Desert Island in her Mount Desert Island studio. After announcing she would be at the Island Arts Association’s Memorial Day Fair May 29-30, Tarasiewicz made two dozen in one day to fill orders.â¯ISLANDER PHOTO BY SARAH HINCKLEY
MOUNT DESERT—Alyssa Tarasiewicz is an example of why it is important to never underestimate the talent of the people who provide essential services in your neighborhood.
For the last two years, Tarasiewicz has delivered mail to the residents of Bernard, Bass Harbor and Seal Cove. During her off time, she works with metal, making jewelry and other art in her Hall Quarry studio.
After announcing on social media that she will have a table in the Island Arts Association’s Memorial Day Fair, which takes place 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on May 29 and 30, Tarasiewicz has had a difficult time holding on to inventory.
“The main thing is the MDI pendants,” she said in an interview with the Islander. “Those sold out instantly. Once I got home, I busted out 24 of them, and they’re all sold already.”
To make the pendants, Tarasiewicz uses an outline of Mount Desert Island laid on a sheet of sterling silver and cuts out each one using a jeweler’s saw.
“All of mine are hand fabricated from sheets,” she explained. While demonstrating the technique, Tarasiewicz’s saw string snapped. “When you’re going around curves, you’ve got to go really fast… It’s really satisfying to just make something from a sheet.”
Tools for her work vary from an anvil to an acetylene torch. The jeweler’s saw, a dapping block and a small kiln are also spread around her studio.
“I started buying all the tools I could,” said Tarasiewicz, noting she started her collection in high school after being bitten by the art bug. “I took every art class imaginable.”
Paintings, stained glass and ceramic pieces decorate her studio and home. In addition to her jewelry tools, a sewing machine also claims a small portion of real estate in her studio.
When it comes to making jewelry, Tarasiewicz has experience in the field of fine jewelry, having worked for Jared jewelers before moving to Maine a couple of years ago. Most of her pieces are straight from her own creative vein, using mainly sterling silver with brass, bronze and copper as accents.
Her pieces run the gamut from pendants, like the MDI outline or one of Johannes Vermeer’s “Girl with a Pearl Earring,” to bracelets, watering cans and other garden tools. For many of them, Tarasiewicz makes not only the pendant but also the chain and clasp.
Among the fashionable jewelry are the ultra-unique creations such as the one Tarasiewicz calls “little ugly dude.” It is a strangely cartoonish head, which includes intricate details down to the teeth, that opens to reveal a small storage compartment.
“Youâ¯won’t find another one like it,” she explains, noting her pieces range from $20 to $200-plus. “I try to do a wide variety of prices. I think anyone would be able to get something handmade.”