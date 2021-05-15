Arts & Living

Metalsmith Alyssa Tarasiewicz cuts out sterling silver pendants of Mount Desert Island in her Mount Desert Island studio. After announcing she would be at the Island Arts Association’s Memorial Day Fair May 29-30, Tarasiewicz made two dozen in one day to fill orders.â¯ISLANDER PHOTO BY SARAH HINCKLEY
From parcels to pendants, jeweler finds home on MDI

Using an acetylene torch, metalsmith Alyssa Tarasiewicz solders the edges of a small watering can.â¯ISLANDER PHOTO BY SARAH HINCKLEY

MOUNT DESERT—Alyssa Tarasiewicz is an example of why it is important to never underestimate the talent of the people who provide essential services in your neighborhood.

For the last two years, Tarasiewicz has delivered mail to the residents of Bernard, Bass Harbor and Seal Cove. During her off time, she works with metal, making jewelry and other art in her Hall Quarry studio.

In addition to the sterling silver dragonfly, Tarasiewicz also made the chain of this necklace by shaping each link.â¯ ISLANDER PHOTO BY SARAH HINCKLEY

