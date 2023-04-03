Arts & Living

Stuart Kestenbaum

Stuart Kestenbaum

 PHOTO COURTESY OF WENDELL GILLEY MUSEUM

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Former Maine Poet Laureate Stuart Kestenbaum will share his poetry, essays and deep connection to nature at the Wendell Gilley Museum on Saturday, April 15, beginning at 2 p.m., followed by a book signing and reception.

Kestenbaum is the author of six collections of poems and a book of essays on craft and community called “The View from Here.” He compiled and edited “Visualizing Nature,” a set of personal essays on nature, ecology, sustainability, climate change and philosophy by contributors, that honor nature's power to heal, inspire, guide, amaze and strengthen.