SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Former Maine Poet Laureate Stuart Kestenbaum will share his poetry, essays and deep connection to nature at the Wendell Gilley Museum on Saturday, April 15, beginning at 2 p.m., followed by a book signing and reception.
Kestenbaum is the author of six collections of poems and a book of essays on craft and community called “The View from Here.” He compiled and edited “Visualizing Nature,” a set of personal essays on nature, ecology, sustainability, climate change and philosophy by contributors, that honor nature's power to heal, inspire, guide, amaze and strengthen.
Kestenbaum served as Maine’s poet laureate from 2016-2021 and hosted “Poems from Here” on Maine Public Radio. He was the host/curator of the podcasts Make/Time and Voices of the Future. He was the director of the Haystack Mountain School of Crafts in Deer Isle for over 25 years and was elected an honorary fellow of the American Craft Council in 2006. More recently, working with the Libra Foundation, he has designed and implemented a residency program for artists and writers called Monson Arts.
This presentation is part of the Gilley’s celebration of National Poetry Month. It will be held in person at the museum but will also be live streamed. Recordings of live-streamed events are available only to museum members. A selection of Kestenbaum’s books will be available for purchase.
This event is free, but registration is required at www.wendellgilleymuseum.org. When registering, indicate either in person or online attendance.